Saving Money Blog

Target Black Friday deals for tech

Posted: 1 pm ET

If you're in the market for a new TV, a smartwatch or a new tablet, Target's Black Friday deals have you covered.

The store is offering a wide range of opportunities to save on tech items this year.

Target is starting Black Friday with a presale on Wednesday, Nov. 23. On that day, you can start shopping early at Target.com, or you can shop at stores with Target's free savings program app, Cartwheel.

On Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, Target's Black Friday deals are available all day at Target.com and at Target stores starting at 6 p.m. The deals continue through Nov. 25 until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

Here are some of Target's Black Friday deals on tech:

TVs

• $249.99 50-inch Hisense 4K UHD TV

• $697.99 Samsung 55-inch Curved Smart 4K UHDTV

• $397.99 Samsung 50-inch 4K UHDTV

• $85 Polaroid 32-inch LED HDTV

• $199.99 Element 43-inch 4K LED Smart HDTV

Wearables

• $198 Apple Watch Series 1

• $89.95 Fitbit Charge HR

• $99.95 Fitbit Alta

• $119.99 Vivosmart HR+ GPS Activity Tracker

• $59.99 Vivofit 3 w/ Garmin Movie IQ

Headphones

• $89.99 Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones

• $64.99 Beats Tour Earphones

• $119.99 Beats Solo Wireless Headphones

Tablets

• $274 iPad Air 2

• $59.99 Polaroid 10.1-inch 8GB Android Tablet w/ Bluetooth Keyboard

• $99.99 Samsung 7-inch Galaxy Tab A Tablet

Speakers

• $149.99 Sonos Play:1 White Compact Wireless Speaker

Game Gear

• $249.99 Xbox One S Console 500GB Battlefield 1 or Minecraft Bundle (comes with a $40 Target Gift Card)

• $29.99 select video games

• Free $60 Target GiftCard with purchase of a $399.99 GoPro HERO5 Black

Like last year, Target is also offering its "10 Days of Deals" promotion.

From Nov. 19-28, Target is offering daily discounts on popular products.

Free shipping at Target is being offered from Oct. 25 through Jan. 1, 2017.

