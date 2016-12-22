mortgage

FHA loan requirements: What they are and how they work?

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com If you're thinking of buying a house, it's worth seeing if you qualify for a Federal Housing Administration loan. The FHA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). FHA loans are desirable for anyone looking to buy a home, due to low down payments and less stringent lending standards. CALCULATOR: How much house can I afford? Here's what you need to know. Defining FHA loans The FHA helps people to become homeowners by insuring mortgages, called FHA loans. The loan insurance protects the lender from loss in the event of a borrower defaulting on the mortgage. As a result, FHA loans are available with low down payments and low closing costs. Most major banks and many mortgage brokers are FHA-approved. Benefits of FHA loans FHA loans are very desirable, particularly with first-time buyers and people with low credit ratings, due to a range of benefits that are not often available with traditional mortgage products: Easy qualification -- A low credit score is often a significant hurdle to getting a traditional mortgage. FHA loan requirements include lower qualifying standards, so even if your credit history is spotty, you may still be able to get the money you need. Even if you have filed for bankruptcy in the past few years, you still may qualify for an FHA loan, especially if you have re-established good credit since then.

You must have a clear status on the Credit Alert Interactive Verification Reporting System (or CAIVRS). CAIVRS is a database containing details of everybody who has defaulted on government loans or has unpaid taxes and federal debt. If you are in the database, you are ineligible for an FHA loan until cleared.

You must be using the loan to purchase a primary residence. FHA loans are designed to specifically to help people become homeowners. You cannot use such loans to purchase a vacation home or a second home. Conclusion FHA loans represent the best option for many people to prevent their dreams of becoming a homeowner from becoming a nightmare. The qualifying requirements are lenient, down payments are low and rates are competitive. To improve your chances of qualifying, insure you maintain a solid credit rating by settling debt, keeping the balance on your credit cards low and paying your taxes on time. RATE SEARCH: Compare mortgage rates based on your credit score today.