With fewer people missing payments on personal loans and demand for those loans remaining relatively steady, lenders are offering attractive rates. And it's not just those with near-perfect credit receiving these loans. Lenders are offering bad credit personal loans as well.

The average interest rate on personal loans fell to 10.68 percent from 11.3 percent in 2016. That rate is being applied as delinquencies on personal loans declined to 3.3 percent in the third quarter 2016 from 3.32 percent in the same quarter of 2015, according to TransUnion. The number of people with a personal loan grew by 1.5 million during the same period.

While super-prime personal loan originations are on the rise, subprime loans are growing at the same rate, according to TransUnion. That's a boon for borrowers with poor credit.

These unsecured loans -- also known as signature loans -- aren't just for the credit-perfect. In fact, they were traditionally given to people who had blemished credit, with lower dollar amounts and higher interest rates, says John Ulzheimer, a credit expert formerly with FICO and Equifax.

"I love the personal loan for people who have less-than-perfect credit and who don't make a lot of money. They are legitimate loans issued by legit, reputable banks with branches you can walk into to ask questions," he says. "It's a great option for people trying to crawl out of those second-tier-of-lending options like payday loans."

A second look at bad credit personal loans

Here's how one credit union works with people who have credit problems:

Charlotte Metro Credit Union in North Carolina has a program that looks for lending opportunities among potential borrowers with blemished credit, says Nicol Matthews, chief operating officer of the credit union.

"It takes more time on our end to dig into the credit report to see what caused bad credit. Is it a medical collection, but you still pay your auto loan or credit cards?" she asks. "If you are paying all other obligations as agreed, we recognize there are times when people need health care, that this was outside the norm and you don't have that extra money to pay it off."