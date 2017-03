taxes

The 10 states with the highest taxes

The 10 states with the highest taxes

Think taxes are high where you live? See if you live in one of the states that the nonprofit Tax Foundation says have the highest tax burdens: the percentage of total income (what everybody in the state makes) that goes to state and local taxes.

Stas Moroz/Shutterstock.com 10. Oregon Tax burden: 10.3%

10. Oregon Tax burden: 10.3%

National average: 9.9%

9. Rhode Island Tax burden: 10.8%

National average: 9.9%

8. Minnesota Tax burden: 10.8%

National average: 9.9%

7. Maryland Tax burden: 10.9%

National average: 9.9%

6. California Tax burden: 11%

National average: 9.9%

5. Illinois Tax burden: 11%

National average: 9.9%

4. Wisconsin Tax burden: 11%

National average: 9.9%

3. New Jersey Tax burden: 12.2%

National average: 9.9%

2. Connecticut Tax burden: 12.6%

National average: 9.9%

National average: 9.9%