The 10 richest presidents in US history

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Our most prosperous presidents

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office, he will become America's wealthiest president ever, with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion. The only other president to come close would have been John F. Kennedy, but he died before inheriting a family fortune estimated at more than $1 billion.

Using information from 24/7 Wall St., we present the nine richest presidents after Trump, with their net worths adjusted to 2016 dollars.

