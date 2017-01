Inti St Clair/Getty Images

Closing costs ranked by state

When it's time to buy a home, how does your state compare for mortgage closing costs? Find out in this state-by-state ranking, which goes from the most expensive to the least expensive.

Bankrate conducts its exclusive annual survey of closing costs by focusing on the largest city in each state, plus Washington, D.C.

