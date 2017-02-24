What is a bank card?

A bank card is a plastic card that the bank issues to you, the account holder, in your name. It gives you access to funds either in your bank account or through a credit account. Bank cards also give you, the banking client, access to a variety of services, depending on your preferences or the bank's preferences.

How a bank card works

To facilitate access, bank cards contain a magnetic strip along the back of each card that allows automatic teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale card readers to access your information and make a withdrawal from your account.

Newer cards forgo the magnetic strip entirely and instead use chips to contain your data. The software on the chip creates a unique one-time code every time you use it to authorize the transaction. This makes it hard for thieves to duplicate the card and gain access to the funds in your account.

Some cards only allow certain functions, such as withdrawal from an ATM, while others, such as debit and credit cards, allow withdrawal of funds and the ability to pay for items at a physical retailer or online.

In addition, most bank debit cards carry a Visa or MasterCard designation even though the funds ultimately come from your bank account. This designation lets merchants know which company processes the payments for the account. As such, ATM cards that aren't debit cards or credits cards don't carry the Visa or MasterCard logo because you don't use them to purchase goods.

To further protect your information, bank cards require the use of a personal identification number (PIN). When used, you must enter the PIN into the card reader's keypad to verify that you own the card.

Bank cards also contain a space on the back for you to sign your name as further verification of your identity.

Types of bank cards

In addition to ATM and debit cards, bank cards come in different forms, including a prepaid debit card. You also can consider credit cards as similar to bank cards because a bank does issue them, though with a few notable exceptions.

ATM card

ATM cards issued by your bank allow you to withdraw, deposit or transfer money from any automatic teller. In addition, ATM cards let you get a cash advance, check your account balance, and make a loan payment, even after hours. Keep in mind that, if you use an ATM outside of your bank's network, you typically pay a fee.

Debit card

Combining the functionality of an ATM card and a check, debit cards let you make purchases at many retailers in addition to working as ATM cards at automated tellers. When used as a check, the funds automatically come out of your account. To complete the purchase, you need to use either your PIN or signature as verification.

Prepaid debit card

Functioning the same as a regular debit card, a prepaid debit card carries a set amount of money and only allows you to spend the balance on the card.

The lack of a credit check requirement makes prepaid debits cards attractive if you have poor credit. Once the money runs out, you must refill the card for further spending.

Credit card

A credit card represents one of the earliest forms of bank cards. Unlike a debit card, spending on a credit card doesn't draw money from a bank account.

Instead, a card transaction is like taking out a loan from the credit card company. As long as you pay the balance off before the end of the month, you don't pay interest.

If you fail to pay the balance off by month's end, you must pay the amount you spent plus interest. In addition, credit card companies require a minimum payment per month or you must pay a late fee.