Carlos Slim Helu

Net worth: $48.2 billion (as of January 2017)

Year of birth: 1940

1940 Education: Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico

How Carlos Slim Helu's net worth was built

Carlos Slim Helu's net worth is estimated at $48.2 billion, according to Forbes. In 2015, Slim was the second richest man in the world. And despite a $27.1 billion drop in his net worth in the past year, Slim still comes in at No. 4 on Forbes' list of 2016 billionaires.

Helu owns America Movil, a telecommunications corporation. He is also the largest shareholder of The New York Times, with a 17 percent stake. He owns a majority stake in the industrial conglomerate Grupo Carso, financial venture Grupo Financiero and the operating company Ideal.

Slim got started early with investing. At age 12, he opened his first checking account and bought shares of Banco Nacional de Mexico.

By 1965, Slim had established the basis of Grupo Carso. In the 1980s, Slim's company made diverse acquisitions and investments, including General Tire and Reynolds Aluminio. In the 1990s, he acquired Telemax, SBC and France Telecom. His company, America Movil, is currently a leading cellular service provider in Latin America.

What he's up to now

Slim continues to be active in the business world, although he has turned his companies over to his sons. His Carlos Slim Foundation is dedicated to promoting health, education and community development. He's also an avid fan of baseball, art and nature.

Accolades

In addition to receiving an honorary degree from George Washington University, Slim has also received the Red Cross Badge of Honor and Merit, as well as the Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Leadership Award.

For his philanthropy, he received the Starlite Humanitarian Award, and the Friars Club of New York presented him with their Icon Award of Philanthropy for his support in the fields of education and health care.

