Amortization is the process of paying off debt with regular payments made over time. Think of how you pay off a big-ticket item such as a car or house.

The fixed payments cover both the principal and the interest on the account, with the interest charges becoming smaller and smaller over the payment schedule.

Amortization also refers to the practice of spreading out business expenses over the course of years, as opposed to paying them off all at once. This allows the business to soften the blow of expenses instead of taking that loss all at one time.

How does amortization work?

When buying a home or vehicle, the financing institution comes up with a payment schedule. The payments include both interest and principle, with lower principle amounts early on.

The length of the loan, or term, determines how much you must pay each month, with payments divided into equal amounts over the life of the loan. While you'll pay more each month with a 15-year loan, you'll end up paying less overall than you would if you paid off the same loan over 30 years.

How to calculate amortization

The monthly amount of an amortized payment is determined by three key elements: the principal; the interest rate; and the term of the loan, in years.

Principal

The principal is the amount you borrow from the lender. As you pay off the loan, the amount of principle you pay off increases each month until the debt is retired. Each month, the amount of interest and principal you owe is recalculated.

Interest rate

The interest rate determines the finance charges you pay for the privilege of borrowing the money. Your interest rate is based on the type of loan and your overall credit health, with a lower credit score garnering a higher interest rate.

Loan term

The loan term determines how many payments you must make before the loan is paid off. In the case of a car, this is usually anywhere from 36 to 60 months. For a house, it's typically 15 or 30 years.

Monthly payment

Each month, you pay off more and more of the principal of the loan, until -- at the very end of the loan -- you are paying mostly principal and just a little interest. Some loans may charge a pre-payment penalty for early payment. Others, a Department of Veterans Affairs home loan, allow any extra paid each month to help reduce the principal more quickly.