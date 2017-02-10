Home values: 5 worst markets for Q4 2016

Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com
1. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa
2016 Q4 median home price: $118,200
Down: 7.8 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
Sam Antonio Photography/Shutterstock.com
2. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
2016 Q4 median home price: $120,000
Down: 5.4 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
Alan Tan Photography/Shutterstock.com
3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey
2016 Q4 median home price: $186,700
Down: 4.8 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images
4. Florence, South Carolina
2016 Q4 median home price: $131,400
Down: 4.7 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015
jdwfoto/Shutterstock.com
5. Pittsfield, Massachusetts
2016 Q4 median home price: $190,800
Down: 4.2 percent
Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015