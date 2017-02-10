Home values: 5 worst markets for Q4 2016

Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com

The 5 housing markets falling fastest

Home values rose 4.8 percent nationally for the third quarter of 2016, compared with the same period of 2015, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. But in some areas, home values are on the decline. See the five worst markets where prices fell fastest.

RATE SEARCH: Try shopping today for the best mortgage deal on Bankrate.com.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015