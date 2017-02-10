PrintSubscribe
real estate

Home values: 5 worst markets for Q4 2016

5 worst markets | Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com
Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com

The 5 housing markets falling fastest

Home values rose 4.8 percent nationally for the third quarter of 2016, compared with the same period of 2015, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. But in some areas, home values are on the decline. See the five worst markets where prices fell fastest.

Source: NAR, comparing Q4 2016 with Q4 2015

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin | Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com

Amdizdarevic/Shutterstock.com

1. Waterloo-Cedar Falls, Iowa

2016 Q4 median home price: $118,200

Down: 7.8 percent

Fond du Lac, Wisconsin | Sam Antonio Photography/Shutterstock.com

Sam Antonio Photography/Shutterstock.com

2. Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

2016 Q4 median home price: $120,000

Down: 5.4 percent

Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey | Alan Tan Photography/Shutterstock.com

Alan Tan Photography/Shutterstock.com

3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey

2016 Q4 median home price: $186,700

Down: 4.8 percent

Wayne-White Plains, New Jersey, New York | DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

4. Florence, South Carolina

2016 Q4 median home price: $131,400

Down: 4.7 percent

Pittsfield, Massachusetts | jdwfoto/Shutterstock.com

jdwfoto/Shutterstock.com

5. Pittsfield, Massachusetts

2016 Q4 median home price: $190,800

Down: 4.2 percent

