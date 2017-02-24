What Is a Roth IRA?

A Roth IRA is a retirement account that requires you to pay taxes on the money going in, but allows you to withdraw it tax-free. Depending upon what you expect your tax bracket to be when you retire or how much you trust the government to hold the line on tax rate increases, a Roth IRA can offer a bit of peace of mind as you plan for retirement.

When a Roth IRA makes sense

Roth IRAs is a good choice if you can fairly predict that your income during retirement is going to be higher than it is currently. For example, if you are young or a low-income wage earner, you may safely be able to predict an upward trajectory in your working income -- and by extension, a higher tax rate later in your career and into retirement.

Taking advantage of the lower taxes you pay today can save you money once you move into higher tax brackets. Although you have to pay taxes upfront on your Roth IRA, you'll benefit from decades of compounded growth and from not having to pay taxes when those monies are withdrawn.

Who can take advantage of a Roth IRA?

Anyone who has earned income from a job, regardless of age, can put money into a Roth IRA as long as he or she is under a particular income threshold.

IRS guidelines for 2017 indicate that single filers making less than $118,000 are allowed to make full contributions to a Roth IRA, and those earning up to $133,000 can make partial contributions. For married filers, the income threshold begins at $186,000, with those making $196,000 able to make partial contributions.

How much can you contribute?

Provided you're not earning too much, you can contribute $5,500 each year to a Roth IRA. If you're over age 50, you are able to contribute an extra $1,000 -- for a total contribution of $6,500.

The only caveat is that you cannot contribute more than you earn. For example, if you have a part-time job and make $4,000 per year, that $4,000 is the most you can put into a Roth IRA.

Non-working spouse contributions

As long as the working spouse earns enough money to contribute to two Roth IRAs but does not exceed IRS eligibility limits, a non-working spouse is able to contribute up to the maximum amount.

Other benefits

With a Roth IRA you are never forced to take money out, giving you the flexibility to grow your money as you desire.

If you take a part-time job in retirement, you can continue to make contributions to a Roth IRA, provided you stay within the income limits.

Your heirs pay no income tax on Roth IRAs. Although they must take distributions from the Roth over their lifetimes, they are not responsible to pay taxes on any amount you leave them.

Added caveats

If you are older than 59 1/2 and have held your Roth IRA for at least five years, you can withdraw all the money in it without worrying about taxes or penalties.

However, if you are younger than 59 1/2, you're able to withdraw only what you've contributed. For example, if you have contributed $20,000, but your Roth IRA contains $29,000 due to compounded interest and growth, you can take out only $20,000 without owing taxes or penalties.

