Assets are resources or things with monetary value that are owned by individuals, governments and companies. In business and accounting, assets are economic resources that can be controlled by a person or organization. They are created because of past transactions or events, and they may help generate future economic benefits. Examples of assets include cash, real property, personal property, investments, contracts, patents and copyrights. Breaking down "assets" Assets come in two types: tangible and intangible. Tangible assets, also called touchable assets, are physical items such as land, furniture, raw materials and equipment. Intangible assets refer to something of economic value that is not cash or a physical place or item, such as technical expertise, leases, copyrights, patents, goodwill and franchises.

Intangible assets refer to long-term economic resources or rights that have value to a business. For example, a copyright can be granted to the owner to give him or her the right to publish an artistic or literary work for the life of the artist or writer plus 50 years. Goodwill is considered an intangible asset, as it represents the amount of money over the fair market value paid by the buyer to the seller in hopes of generating higher-than-regular earnings. Assets also can be grouped into two categories: liquid and illiquid assets. A liquid asset is cash on hand or an asset that can be readily converted into cash. An asset that can be quickly converted into cash is similar to cash itself, as the asset can be sold with little to no impact on its value. For instance, stocks, government bonds and money market instruments are liquid assets. On the other hand, illiquid assets are assets that cannot be readily converted into cash without a substantial loss in value. Examples include antiques, houses and other collectibles. Current assets A current asset is an item on a company's balance sheet that is either cash or anything that can be converted into cash within one year. Examples of current assets include cash (including foreign currencies), investments (except for those investments that can't be easily liquidated), prepaid expenses, account receivables and inventories. Fixed assets Fixed assets are tangible assets or hard assets that cannot be easily converted into cash. They can be compared with current assets such as cash or bank accounts, which are considered as liquid assets. In most cases, only tangible assets are referred to as fixed. Examples of fixed assets include real estate, leasehold improvements, physical plants and facilities, equipment (such as office equipment and heavy operating machineries), fixtures, vehicles and other items that can be reasonably assumed to last for several years. The majority of fixed assets, with the exception of real estate, lose value over time. This is known as depreciation and is usually figured into a company's various financial documents. Risk assets versus risk-free assets A risk asset is any asset that comes with a degree of risk. This generally refers to assets that come with a significant degree of price volatility, such as commodities, equities, high-yield bonds, currencies and real estate. In the context of banking, risky assets are assets owned by banks and other financial institutions in which the value may fluctuate, depending on changes in interest rates, repayment risk, credit quality and so on. On the other hand, risk-free, or "riskless," assets are assets that have certain future returns, such as bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. Treasuries, such as treasury bills, also are considered to be risk-free, as they are backed by the U.S. government. Many financial experts say that there's no such thing as risk-free assets, as all financial assets have some level of risk. This may be technically true, but the degree of risk is so small that it is appropriate for the average investor to consider Treasuries from stable western governments to be riskless.