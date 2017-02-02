Hero Images/Getty Images

Just pay more

Divide your monthly principal and interest by 12 and add that amount to your monthly payment for a year. Result: You make the equivalent of 13 payments in 12 months.

Let's say you got a $200,000 mortgage at 4.5 percent. After five years of making the minimum payments, you add an extra 1/12 of a month's principal and interest to each monthly payment. Doing so pays off the mortgage three years and three months earlier, and saves more than $18,000 interest.

Minimum payments only Monthly principal and interest, years 1-5 $1,013.37 Monthly principal and interest, after year 5 $1,013.37 Years and months to pay off loan 30 years Total interest $164,813.42 Add 1/12th to payment Monthly principal and interest, years 1-5 $1,013.37 Monthly principal and interest, after year 5 $1,097.82 Years and months to pay off loan 26 years, 9 months Total interest $146,737.89 Your savings $18,075.53

Before you make anything beyond the regular payment, phone your mortgage servicer and find out exactly what you need to do so that your extra payments will be correctly applied to your loan, says Joel Doelger, director of community relations and housing counseling for Credit Counseling of Arkansas.

Let them know you want to pay "more aggressively," and ask the best ways to do that, he advises.

Some servicers may require a note with the extra money or directions on the notation line of the check.

In any event, if you're putting extra money toward your loan, always check the next statement to make sure it's been properly applied, Doelger says.

Refinance with a shorter-term mortgage

You can pay off the mortgage in another 15 years by refinancing into a 15-year mortgage.

Let's say you got a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage for $200,000 at 4.5 percent. Then, five years later, you can refinance into a 15-year loan at 4 percent. Doing so pays off the mortgage 10 years earlier and saves more than $60,000 (if you exclude closing costs on the refi).

Minimum payments only Monthly principal and interest, years 1-5 $1,013.37 Monthly principal and interest, after year 5 $1,013.37 Years and months to pay off loan 30 years Interest rate 4.5% Total interest $164,813.42 Refinance to 15-year fixed Monthly principal and interest, years 1-5 $1,013.37 Monthly principal and interest, after year 5 $1,345.45 Years and months to pay off loan 20 years Interest rate 4% Total interest $103,539.27 Your savings $61,274.15

Those shorter-term mortgages often carry interest rates a quarter of a percentage point to three-quarters of a percentage point lower than their 30-year counterparts, Tyson says.

Refinancing isn't quick or free. It requires filling out the application, providing documentation and having an appraiser visit. There are closing costs.

And even with a lower interest rate, that quicker payoff means higher monthly payments. And this method is a lot less flexible. If you decide that you don't have the extra money one month to put toward the mortgage, you're locked in anyway.

Unless the new interest rate is lower than the old rate, there's no point in refinancing, says Doelger.

Without a lower rate, you'll get all the same benefits (and none of the extra costs) by just increasing your payment a sufficient amount, he says.

Make an extra mortgage payment every year

Make 13 payments in 12 months. One way to pull off this tactic is to save 1/12 of a payment every month, and then make an extra payment after every 12 months. The 13 payments a year will slice years from a new 30-year mortgage, Tyson says.

Let's say you do this starting the first month after getting a 30-year mortgage for $200,000 at 4.5 percent. That would save more than $27,000 interest, and you would pay off the mortgage four years and three months earlier.

Minimum payments only Monthly principal and interest $1,013.37 Years to pay off loan 30 years Total interest $164,813.42 Paying extra Amount set aside every month $1,345.45 Annual extra payment $1,013.40 Years and months to pay off loan 25 years, 9 months Total interest $137,945.81 Your savings $27,694.54

Bankrate's mortgage calculator lets you see how much time and money you save by making a lump-sum payment. Click "Show Amortization Schedule."

Throw 'found' money at the mortgage

Get a bonus? A tax refund? An unexpected windfall? However it ends up in your hands, you can funnel some or all of your newfound money toward your mortgage.

Let's say you got a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage for $200,000 at 4.5 percent. Then, five years later, you can make an extra $10,000 lump-sum payment. Doing so pays off the mortgage two years and four months earlier, and saves more than $19,000 interest.

Minimum payments only Monthly principal and interest, years 1-5 $1,013.37 Years and months to pay off loan 30 years Interest rate 4.5% Total interest $164,813.42 Making a lump-sum payment $10,000 lump-sum payment at 61st month $1,013.37 Years and months to pay off loan 27 years, 8 months Total interest $145,751.10 Your savings $19,062.32

The upside: You're paying extra only when you're flush. And those additional payments toward the principal will cut the total interest on your loan.

The downside: It's irregular, so it's hard to predict the mortgage payoff date. If you throw too much at the mortgage, you won't have money for other needs.

