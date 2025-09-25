Key takeaways Both the Chase Freedom Rise® and the Discover it® Student Chrome are strong starter credit cards that can help students build credit while earning cash back.

Student credit cards can be a great first step into the world of credit. These relatively low-risk starter credit cards can help students build their credit for the next stage of their lives. Plus, some student cards offer cash back, so you can earn rewards on your spending. You just have to decide what kind of rewards card you want based on your spending habits.

Let’s take a look at how a flat-rate rewards card like the Chase Freedom Rise® compares to the Discover it® Student Chrome — two no-annual-fee options that can earn you cash back on your purchases.

Main card details

Chase Freedom Rise® Discover it® Student Chrome Welcome bonus Earn a $25 statement credit after signing up for automatic payments within the first three months of opening your account. With automatic payments, just pick a date and dollar amount to make sure your Credit Card gets paid on time. Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $50 cash back into $100. Or turn $100 cash back into $200. Rewards rate With Chase Freedom Rise®, you can start establishing credit while earning 1.5% cash back on all purchases. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open and there is no minimum to redeem for cash back. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Intro APR offer N/A 0% intro APR for 6 months

10.99% intro APR for 6 months

17.24% - 26.24% Variable APR thereafter Annual fee $0 $0

Chase Freedom Rise vs. Discover it Student Chrome highlights

We’ve compared these two cards across multiple categories to give a full picture of each card’s strengths and weaknesses.

Which card earns the most?

The Discover it Student Chrome offers boosted earnings in particular categories — 2 percent cash back on dining and gas purchases each quarter on up to $1,000 spent (then 1 percent).

The Freedom Rise offers 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, but no boosted categories. But if you simply prefer a flat-rate cash back card and already have an account with Chase, the Freedom Rise card could be your card of choice. If you spend more on dining and gas, however, the Discover it Student Chrome should be your pick.

Here’s a spending example to show how much you’d earn with each card, assuming you stay under the spending cap of $1,000 in a quarter to earn 2 percent back on gas and restaurant purchases with Student Chrome:

Spending category Annual spending Chase Freedom Rise Discover it Student Chrome Groceries $3,000 $45 $30 Restaurant $1,800 $27 $36 Gas $1,800 $27 $36 Miscellaneous $3,600 $54 $36 Total $10,200 $153 $138

In this spending example, you’d earn $15 more each year with the Freedom Rise card. However, if you also factor in the Cashback Match welcome bonus for Discover it Student Chrome, that figure jumps to $276.

So really, these are very comparable cards, although you’d likely earn a bit more with the Discover it Student Chrome in the first year.

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Rise?

Even with a lower rate of cash back, there are still some benefits to owning a card in the Chase family. For one, you’ll have access to a standard slate of card benefits. Plus, you may have the option (though not guaranteed) to upgrade your Chase credit card to a more premium option as you build a history of responsible usage with your student account.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon There are some additional perks of the Chase Freedom Rise that are worth noting. Cardholders can get: Complimentary DashPass (ends Dec. 31, 2027) Quarterly DoorDash credit Purchase protection Extended warranty coverage Trip cancellation and interruption insurance Varied redemption options

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Here are some ways you can redeem your cash back: Statement credits Checks in the mail Gift cards Merchandise Experiences Travel through Chase Travel℠ Amazon.com purchases However, not all redemption options will get you 1 cent per point in value. In some cases, you might get less. This can happen frequently when it comes to merchandise, gift cards and Amazon.com purchases. Make sure you understand the value you are getting for your rewards when it comes time to redeem them.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon Chase will consider applicants with no credit history due to this being a student card.

Why should you get the Discover it Student Chrome?

In our opinion, this card provides plenty of potential for rewards, both for your first year and beyond. Further, this card is light on fees — your first late fee is waived (after that, up to $41) and there are no foreign transaction fees. Like the Freedom Rise card, you may also be eligible for a higher credit line or be able to upgrade to a more premium Discover product post-grad with responsible usage.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Discover it Student Chrome comes with extra perks like: Account protection (the ability to “freeze” your account from Discover’s mobile app) Free credit score access and protection

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Here’s how you can redeem your cash back: Electronic deposit into any eligible account you designate Statement credit to your account Physical or digital gift cards to partner merchants Pay with cash back at select merchants Charitable donations to select charities

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Discover it Student Chrome card is designed for students with no credit or limited credit history. So, you can be approved without a credit score.

The bottom line

The Chase Freedom Rise and Discover it Student Chrome are a reasonable matchup, but students will have to decide which card gives them more value based on their personal spending.

Regardless, you probably won’t earn loads of cash back with either card as a student because, odds are, you won’t be a big spender at this time in your life anyway. The real value of these cards is that they help you build credit , get a foot in the door with top credit card issuers and eventually “graduate” to better credit card offerings.

Our advice is to simply choose the best student credit card for your spending habits. Then, use it responsibly to lay a financial foundation that will serve you well down the road.