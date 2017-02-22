Often, lenders require a promise, known as a covenant, on the part of businesses that borrow money. This covenant sets conditions the borrower must uphold to qualify for a loan from the lender.

Usually, these covenants include maximum debt-to-equity ratios that the company must observe, as well as items on the company balance sheet that must remain above or below a specific limit to comply with the covenant.

Covenant basics

Common in lending agreements, a covenant requires the borrowers to maintain their physical assets at a certain level. Some of the areas where this applies to a company's assets include a minimum level of disclosure, a certain amount of insurance and the use of business liens only permitted by the lender.

Keeping a debt-to-equity ratio at, below or above a certain level represents just one example of a covenant. Lenders calculate this ratio by dividing any debt a company owes -- long- and short-term -- by the amount of equity the company owns.

Equity includes any assets that the company owns minus any liabilities, mainly in the form of debt, including other loans.

Violating a covenant usually leads to repercussions unless corrected by the offending borrower.

While a company might continue to make its payments on time for a loan, stepping outside of the parameters set by the lender increases the risk of defaulting on the loan by the borrower.

Penalties for violating the covenant's terms include lowering the company's credit rating or even its stock price.

Different types of covenants

Covenants promote good business practices by the borrowing company, allowing it to repay its debt on time. When applying for a loan, companies should remain aware that different types of covenants exist, and pick the one that best fits its situation.

In addition to the normal interest fees, borrowers can expect to pay additional fees, including any costs to enforce or collect the debt if the borrower defaults.

A processing fee represents another type of fee common to many loan agreements, with the amount for such fees due upon signing for the loan. When choosing a covenant, borrowers should read the fine print and make sure they understand and agree with any added fees.

Affirmative loan covenant

An affirmative loan covenant puts the health of the business at the forefront of the loan agreement.

This type of covenant usually requires a business to pay all of its business and employee taxes on time, keep current records and maintain an insurance policy to guard against business losses. Some financial institutions require the company to list the bank as an additional insured beneficiary on the loan.

Negative loan covenant

With a negative loan covenant, borrowing companies must remain within certain limitations, especially when it comes to finances.

Some of these limitations include limiting how much the company owes at any given time, establishing the timing of the payment of dividends to shareholders and maintaining a target debt-to-equity ratio.

Other stipulations of a negative loan covenant include getting permission for mergers or acquisitions, investment in any capital equipment and any sale or divesture of the company.

Financial loan covenant

A financial loan covenant monitors performance based on the financial projections a borrower gives upon applying for a loan. When the business falls below a threshold set using these projections, the lender might restrict further access to the business's line of credit.

One such measurement includes something called a current ratio, gained by taking the company's current assets and dividing the amount by any liabilities. Another metric used in measuring a company's maximum line of credit includes a borrowing base calculation, which applies a maximum percentage to the business' accounts receivable to come up with how much a line of credit may be drawn.