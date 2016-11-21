Saving Money Blog

Target Black Friday 2016: How to get the best deals

As an upscale discount retailer, Target provides trendy merchandise at appealing prices.

But Black Friday takes the store's deals to a new level.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, Target's Black Friday deals are available all day at Target.com and at stores starting at 6 p.m. The deals continue through Nov. 25, until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on the store.

“Our teams are energized and ready to go," says Janna Potts, executive vice president and chief stores officer of Target in a press release. "We can’t wait to join the excitement of what has become a favorite holiday tradition for many of our guests when we open our doors to greet them at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving,”

Target is offering great deals on everything from TVs to toys, drawing thousands of shoppers. If you want to score the best deals, you'll need to prepare.

Here's how to pick up the best Target Black Friday deals this year:

Get the app

To pick up the best Target Black Friday deals, you'll want to grab Target's Cartwheel app, which is available on both iPhone and Android.

Target already has been offering several deals on products from smartphones to headphones for its in-store app users. It's worth the download if you don't want to miss out on savings.

Take advantage of early access Black Friday deals

Target is offering its "Black Friday Presale" once again this year. You can shop early on Target.com and at all stores via its Cartwheel app on Nov. 23.

And from Nov. 19-28, Target is offering its 10 Days of Deals promotion – daily discounts on some of the store's most popular products.

For example, on Nov. 21, you can pick up 20 percent off kitchen-related purchases. On Nov. 22, it's 25 percent off beauty products. And on Nov. 23, it's buy one, get one free frozen pizza. Check Target.com/BlackFriday for more details.

Know before you go

Target already has released the details of its Black Friday sale. Before you brave the crowds, it can pay to get there early and know exactly what you'll be picking up.

Keep an eye out for products like the Fitbit Charge HR for $89.95, the Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $198 and Powerbeats 2 Wireless Earphones for $89.99.

