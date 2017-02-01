Elsa/Getty Images

Often referred to as the Holy Grail of marketing opportunities, landing a commercial spot during the Super Bowl is a highly competitive and expensive endeavor.

For some brands, a Super Bowl commercial costs nothing when compared with the increased revenue that such a widely distributed advertisement can bring in. For others, it might be the big break that launches their brand into a whole new category of sales and demand.

The benefits that the spot can bring to your brand can help to justify the size of a Super Bowl commercial's cost.

The most expensive 30 seconds of your life

For the 2016 Super Bowl, 30-second commercial spots were selling for up to $5 million dollars apiece. This was an increase of 11 percent over the 2015 advertising prices, and costs for future Super Bowls are estimated to be even higher.

Lower rates are available for less desirable spots, such as periods during the game when viewer interest dips. Conversely, the most coveted time slots are the priciest and generally grabbed by the advertisers with the biggest budgets.

Other costs

First, it's important to determine whether one commercial is enough or if a campaign stretched out over the course of the game would impact your viewers more positively. If you do opt for more commercials, you will obviously be paying a very steep price for each individual time slot.