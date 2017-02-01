Then, you must consider how much commercial production will cost. With such wide viewership, your reputation is really on the line. That means that your commercial(s) have to be top-notch, professionally produced and entertaining, or otherwise memorable.
Production costs can quickly add up to rival your initial time slot purchase price, but a Super Bowl commercial is definitely no place to skimp on quality. If you're running multiple ads, you will need to consider whether you want to repeat the same commercial a few times over or whether unique commercials should play each time. Some of the most expensive Super Bowl commercials have cost more than $10 million to produce.
Consider your audience
Most marketing professionals agree that Super Bowl commercial costs are well worth it, thanks to the overwhelmingly large audience that your ad is sure to reach on Super Bowl Sunday. More than 100 million viewers tune in each year, consistently shattering records for viewership of any other broadcast in history.
So while a Super Bowl commercial's cost may be higher than any other advertising spot, the reach your ad will gain is sure to make your investment worthwhile.
Additionally, Super Bowl viewers are engaged in watching not only the game, but also the advertisements that fill the airtime between plays. Unlike commercial breaks that are all too often scrolled past or muted during normal viewing segments, Super Bowl ads are watched, enjoyed and tweeted out during and after the game. This gives Super Bowl marketers instant buzz and promotion beyond their 30-second window.
Conclusion
If your company has the resources to absorb a Super Bowl commercial's cost and can score a coveted spot, you probably should take the opportunity. Your Super Bowl commercial will reach millions of captive viewers, garner instant buzz and can boost your company's or product's name.
The cost of a Super Bowl commercial runs about $5 million for 30 seconds of airtime and production costs will probably add another few million. However, the popularity of these spots and companies' willingness to pay the price for them makes the Super Bowl an obvious marketing strategy for budgets that can accommodate the expense.