How much do movers cost?

How far you're moving also influences cost, but there is little you can do to change that. The farther away you're going, the higher the cost of the move.
Average cost of movers
The average cost of a professional interstate move that covers 1,220 miles is $5,630, according to the American Moving and Storage Association. That amount covers the cost of moving about 7,400 pounds of stuff. Meanwhile, an intrastate move of 7,400 pounds of stuff, using a four-person crew, costs an average of $1,170.
Usually, the more expensive the area you are moving to or from, the more expensive your move.
For example, it costs an average of $555 to move the contents of a one-bedroom apartment from one area of Boston to another. The average cost to move from a one-bedroom apartment to another in San Francisco is $576.
READ MORE: 7 ways to save money on moving costs
Costs that complicate matters
Sometimes, getting your stuff from point A to point B isn't as straightforward as it seems. Part of figuring out how much movers will cost is figuring out if your move will have any special complications.
One unexpected cost you might face, especially if you're moving to a city with tiny, narrow streets, is that of transporting your belongings from a big moving truck to a smaller shuttle. You might have to pay from $250 to $500 extra to have your belongings transferred from the main moving truck to a shuttle.
If you have to leave your current home but won't be able to move into your next house right away, you might have to pay the moving company to store your belongings for a certain amount of time.
Costs vary based on the amount of items you need to store, but generally the cost ranges from $150 per month for a studio to $1,179 per month for the contents of a four-bedroom home.
There's also the cost of staying in a short-term rental or hotel until you can move into your next home.
Conclusion
Hiring professional movers isn't your only option. If you don't mind packing up your belongings and lifting heavy furniture yourself, you can move for the cost of renting a van and paying for gasoline.
For some people, the three- or four-digit cost of working with pro movers is well worth the reduced stress and risk of injury of moving on your own.