Andrey_Popov/Getty Images

You're counting down the days until you can leave your current digs and move into your new home. You're excited to move, but not so excited about the move itself.

Are you dreading the idea of packing up and hauling all your stuff yourself? Do you find yourself asking how much do movers cost? Depending on how far you're going, how much stuff you have and how high your stress level is, working with pro movers might be worth the expense.

What affects the cost of a move?

So, how much do movers cost? The cost of moving has multiple variables, some of which you might have expected, but others that might surprise you.

One major variable is the size of your home. If you're moving from one 300-square-foot studio to another, you'll pay a lot less than a family that is moving the contents of a 2,500-square-foot home.

You can reduce the amount of stuff that movers have to pack up and haul by donating, selling or discarding any items you don't think you'll need in the new home.

Try to eat through your pantry and use up any disposable items. You can buy more soap and garbage bags once you get to your new place. There's no sense in paying to move them.

The time of year and even the day of the week also affect the cost of working with a moving company.

Spring and summer tend to be the busy season for moving and movers. Often, moves between April and October cost 25 percent more than moves at other times of the year.

Moving on weekends is also pricier, as is moving at the end or beginning of the month.

Whether you insure the move or not will change the price. Keep in mind that your current homeowner's policy might offer coverage for your move. It's worth double-checking so that you don't pay more for coverage that you don't need.