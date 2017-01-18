PrintSubscribe
auto

5 cool concept cars at the 2017 Detroit auto show

By • Bankrate.com

Previous
1 of 6
Next
2017 North American International Auto Show | Newspress USA
Previous
1 of 6
Next

Newspress USA

2017 North American International Auto Show

If you like to keep abreast of what cars will look like in the future, then you'll want to check out these five concept cars that were unveiled at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit from Jan. 14-22.

And if a new car is in your future, see the 10 best tips for buying a car in 2017.

FREE TOOL: Knowing your credit score can help you feel confident when you negotiate. Check your credit report today and get your credit score for free at myBankrate.

Show View allHide Hide all

Infiniti QX50 Concept | Infiniti

Infiniti

Infiniti QX50 Concept

Why it was built: To demonstrate Infiniti's vision for its next generation of midsize premium crossover

Fun fact: It features Forged Bronze paint with three times the amount of metal flake that is in the typical paint finish of a production auto.

Will it go into production: Most likely -- Historically, Infiniti reveals concept cars that are close in design to future car models.

Audi Q8 | Audi

Audi

Audi Q8

Why it was built: To show a new style of full-size cars that are an alternative to the classic SUV

Fun fact: It uses a gas engine and electric motor to create a plug-in hybrid system that generates 516.3 pounds-to-feet of torque and travels 0-62.1 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Will it go into production: Yes -- Audi expects to have a production version available in 2018.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 | Nissan

Nissan

Nissan Vmotion 2.0

Why it was built: To show Nissan's future design direction for front-end styling; to highlight autonomous driving capabilities of Nissan Intelligent Driving

Fun fact: The rear doors open from the front, creating a wide opening to ease ingress/egress for all occupants.

Will it go into production: Not likely in this design -- but styling elements will probably be seen in future Nissan car models.

RATE SEARCH: Comparing car loans? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Volkswagen ID Buzz | Volkswagen

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Why it was built: To demonstrate what the Microbus of the future would look like

Fun fact: The steering wheel retracts and merges into the instrument panel when it is moved from manual driving mode to the fully-autonomous mode that it calls "I.D. Pilot."

Will it go into production: Maybe, but not for a while -- Volkswagen's goal is to offer a full-line of all-electric vehicles by 2025.

BMW Concept X2 | BMW

BMW

BMW Concept X2

Why it was built: This crossover with a coupe-like profile highlights a new model that will fall between X1 and X2 models

Fun fact: Laser-light technology is used to create the very slim, hexagonal-shaped lights with a blue "X" in the center.

Will it go into production: Yes -- most likely as a 2019 model next year.

RATE SEARCH: Build your emergency funds for those unexpected car emergencies. Get some interest on your savings starting today by shopping money market accounts.

advertisement

Show Bankrate's community sharing policy
          Connect with us
Auto Loan Rates Averages
Product Rate Change Last week
60 month used car loan 3.11%  0.05 3.16%
48 month used car loan 3.09%  0.04 3.13%
60 month new car loan 3.16%  0.03 3.13%
 
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Blog

Tara Baukus Mello

543K more Toyota cars recalled for air bags

The auto giant has announced another air bag recall in order to meet safety standards.  ... Read more


Connect with us
           