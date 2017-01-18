5 cool concept cars at the 2017 Detroit auto show

Infiniti

Infiniti QX50 Concept

Why it was built: To demonstrate Infiniti's vision for its next generation of midsize premium crossover

Fun fact: It features Forged Bronze paint with three times the amount of metal flake that is in the typical paint finish of a production auto.

Will it go into production: Most likely -- Historically, Infiniti reveals concept cars that are close in design to future car models.

Audi

Audi Q8

Why it was built: To show a new style of full-size cars that are an alternative to the classic SUV

Fun fact: It uses a gas engine and electric motor to create a plug-in hybrid system that generates 516.3 pounds-to-feet of torque and travels 0-62.1 mph in 5.4 seconds.

Will it go into production: Yes -- Audi expects to have a production version available in 2018.

Nissan

Nissan Vmotion 2.0

Why it was built: To show Nissan's future design direction for front-end styling; to highlight autonomous driving capabilities of Nissan Intelligent Driving

Fun fact: The rear doors open from the front, creating a wide opening to ease ingress/egress for all occupants.

Will it go into production: Not likely in this design -- but styling elements will probably be seen in future Nissan car models.

RATE SEARCH: Comparing car loans? Check interest rates now at Bankrate.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen ID Buzz

Why it was built: To demonstrate what the Microbus of the future would look like

Fun fact: The steering wheel retracts and merges into the instrument panel when it is moved from manual driving mode to the fully-autonomous mode that it calls "I.D. Pilot."

Will it go into production: Maybe, but not for a while -- Volkswagen's goal is to offer a full-line of all-electric vehicles by 2025.

BMW

BMW Concept X2

Why it was built: This crossover with a coupe-like profile highlights a new model that will fall between X1 and X2 models

Fun fact: Laser-light technology is used to create the very slim, hexagonal-shaped lights with a blue "X" in the center.

Will it go into production: Yes -- most likely as a 2019 model next year.

RATE SEARCH: Build your emergency funds for those unexpected car emergencies. Get some interest on your savings starting today by shopping money market accounts.