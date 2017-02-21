A tax deduction reduces how much of a taxpayer's income is subject to tax.

The tax system gives a taxpayer a choice of adding up all his deductible expenses -- evidence to those expenses should be provided to the IRS -- or simply deducting a flat amount (standard deductions).

Deductions lower a taxpayer's taxable income by the percentage of his or her highest federal income tax bracket.

Breaking down tax deductions

Taxpayers have the option of claiming a standard deduction or itemizing deductions. However, they cannot claim both in the same year. Many states that impose an income tax also allow taxpayers to claim a similar type of deduction on their state income tax return.

Standard deductions

The standard tax deduction is a one-size-fits-all reduction in the amount of the taxpayer's income that is subject to tax. He doesn't have to do anything to be eligible for a standard deduction or provide any documentation.

Taxpayers can claim the standard deduction on whichever form they file: Form 1040, 1040EZ or 1040A. The amount of their standard deduction typically depends on the filing status they qualify for. As of 2017, the amount of standard deduction was as follows:

2017 Standard deduction amounts Single filers $6,350 Married couples filing separately $6,350 Married couples filing jointly $12,700 Heads of household $9,350 Surviving spouse $12,700

Itemized tax deductions

Itemizing deductions allow taxpayers to add up the entire amount they spent on allowable deductions, such as charitable donations, medical expenses or home mortgage interest.

If these expenses combine to exceed the value of the standard deduction, taxpayers can choose to itemize. They need to use the regular Form 1040 and Schedule A.

It is much easier to claim the standard deduction than to itemize, but it could cost you money. The IRS recommends that taxpayers take the time to run the numbers and determine which option gives them a bigger deduction.

Tax deduction increases

The federal income tax system increases the amount of the standard deduction for taxpayers who are 65 years old or older, blind or both.

The IRS allows blindness adjustment for individuals who are totally or partially blind. Partially blind taxpayers should include a certified statement from their physician, stating that they can't see better than 20/200 out of their better eye, even with contacts or eyeglasses, or that their field of vision is limited to 20 degrees or less.

Special situations

There are some taxpayers who can't take the federal standard deduction. For example, if a taxpayer is married but files taxes separately and his spouse itemizes deductions on her return, then he cannot claim the standard deduction.

Taxpayers also can't claim standard deductions if they (or their spouses, if filing jointly) were nonresident clients at any time during the fiscal year. Also, if the taxpayer changes his annual accounting period and files a tax return that covers less than a year, the standard deduction is unavailable.

Tax credit versus tax deduction

Both a tax credit and a tax deduction reduce tax bills but in very different ways. For instance, if taxpayers take advantage of a $1,000 tax deduction on $30,000 in taxable income, their taxable income is reduced to $29,000. The amount of money saved in this situation would be a small percentage of the $1,000 deduction.

On the other hand, a tax credit of the same amount would cut the amount of taxes owed by $1,000. The actual amount of savings realized is the entire $1,000, as tax credits reduce taxes dollar for dollar, while tax deductions do not.