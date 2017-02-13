A flat tax is a tax system that charges each taxpayer the same rate.

The concept gained popularity in the U.S. after economists Robert Hall and Alvin Rabushka published their proposal to replace the country's income tax with a consumption tax.

Under their tax plan, each wage earner and business pays a 19 percent tax with exemptions for families, pensions, material costs and capital investments. In a true flat tax system, there are no such deductions or exemptions.

Examples of flat taxes

Flat tax systems exist in several Eastern European countries, including the Baltic states and Russia. In fact, Russia is the largest country in the world that employs a flat tax system for its people. As of 2016, Russians pay 13 percent of their income to the government each year.

In the U.S., each wage earner pays 12.4 percent of his or her income as a payroll tax . Although all wage earners pay the same tax rate, this tax isn't a true flat tax because it applies only to the first $118,500 each wage earner makes. Thus, lower wage earners pay a greater percentage of their income toward this tax than higher wage earners.

Sales tax is a flat tax because every consumer who purchases an item pays the same tax rate. However, it's also a regressive tax because it allows higher wage earners to pay a smaller percentage of their income than lower wage earners.

A value added tax (VAT) is a system in which businesses pay taxes only on the value they add to their products. For example, when a bakery purchases flour to make bread, it pays a tax to the flour supplier. The bakery then charges its customers tax only on the difference between the cost of the flour and the loaf of bread.

Flat tax vs. progressive tax vs. regressive tax

To understand the advantages and disadvantages of a flat tax system, it helps to compare it to other tax systems.

The U.S. primarily uses a progressive tax in which the tax rate increases for each tax bracket, forcing higher wage earners to carry a greater tax burden than lower wage earners.

Conversely, a regressive tax shifts the tax burden to lower wages earners who pay a greater portion of their income in taxes. Regressive taxes include property and school taxes.

Pros of flat taxes

According to flat tax proponents, this system is fairer than regressive or progressive tax systems because the same tax rate applies to all individuals or businesses, regardless of how much money they make.

They also believe the simplified flat tax increases revenue for the government because it reduces the number of loopholes available for lowering tax bills and eliminates the need for advanced tax payments.

In most flat tax systems, people pay taxes only on wages or profits earned. This encourages saving and investment because money earned through dividends, interest payments, distributions and capital gains aren't subject to taxation.

Cons of flat taxes

Opponents of a flat tax system point out that a flat tax isn't as fair as it appears on the surface.

Although each person pays the same tax rate, this doesn't mean they pay an equal share of their income. For example, compare a person who earns $100,000 to a person who earns $10,000 per year working under a flat tax system with a rate of 10 percent.

The first person pays $10,000 in taxes, leaving $90,000, while the second person pays $1,000 in taxes and has $9,000 for living expenses. Both of these people still pay the same amount of money for a gallon of milk, loaf of bread and gallon of gas, which means the lower wage earners spend a greater percentage of their income on these items than their wealthier counterparts do.