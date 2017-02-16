smart spending

How much do dental implants cost?

Golubovy/Shutterstock.com Nowadays, tooth loss is much rarer than it once was. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the number of people with partial or total tooth loss has fallen significantly since the 1970s. That doesn't mean people still don't still their teeth. One option available to 178 million people who are missing at least one tooth is replacing that tooth with a dental implant. Approximately 2.3 million dental implants are made each year to permanently replace lost teeth. That begs the question, how much do dental implants cost and are you really getting good value for your money when you get them? Dental implants versus other replacement options Two of the most common options for replacing a missing tooth or teeth are dental implants and dentures. The big difference between the two is the way they fit in your mouth and how much they cost. Dentures aren't permanently attached to your gums or jawbone. They are meant to be removed at night, so that you don't accidently swallow them. Dentures can replace just one tooth or all of your teeth. Dental implants also can replace a single tooth or multiple teeth. Unlike dentures, dental implants are permanently fixed in your mouth, held in place by a titanium post. The post is covered by a crown that looks like a natural tooth. Dentures tend to cost less than implants. A full set of dentures might run about $2,500. A single implant starts at $3,000. If you want to replace multiple teeth, the cost climbs to $11,500. It can reach up to $45,000.