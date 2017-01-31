Realtor.com

Hoboken haven

$762 per square foot

This bright and futuristic two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Hoboken, New Jersey, offers views of lower Manhattan. The 1,245 square-foot unit is listed for $949,000.

Realtor.com

Vermont chateau

$129 per square foot

This estate in the woods of Stowe, Vermont, features six bedrooms, five and a half baths and nine fireplaces -- in case one isn't enough. It also has a private pond. The 7,559 square-foot giant of a home is going for $975,000.

Realtor.com

South Dakota spaciousness

$170 per square foot

This very stately 1905 mansion in South Dakota's capital, Pierre, has 13 bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus a carriage house and detached garage. The asking price is $890,000 for 5,250 square feet.

RATE SEARCH: Before you make your next home offer, get preapproved for a mortgage.

Realtor.com

Beantown beauty

$890 per square foot

Maybe what you really want is a cozy corner in New England? This renovated Boston penthouse with two bedrooms and one and a half baths is on the market for $938,000 and has just 1,054 square feet.

Realtor.com

Newfangled in Nebraska

$145 per square foot

This geometric midcentury modern home in Omaha, Nebraska, sports seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. The price is $950,000 for 6,530 square feet.

RATE SEARCH: When you find the right house, shop Bankrate to find the perfect mortgage loan.

Realtor.com

Missouri masterpiece

$171 per square foot

This palace in Parkview, Missouri -- a Kansas City suburb -- has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and amenities galore. They include a theater room and wine cellar, plus access to a community swimming pool, exercise room and tennis courts, as well as an adjoining golf course. The single-family home comes in at 5,849 square feet and is listed at an even $1 million.

Realtor.com

Picture-perfect in Phoenix

$175 per square foot

This sprawling and colorful mansion in Phoenix features a grand foyer, five bedrooms, five baths, a putting green and a backyard fountain. It offers 5,431 square feet on a half-acre lot for $949,900.

Realtor.com

Bright and new in Portland

$321 per square foot

This new and airy four-bedroom, four-bath single-family home in Portland, Oregon, features 10-foot ceilings and a chef's kitchen. The place has 2,921 square feet of space at a price of $939,000.

Realtor.com

Carolina compound

$165 per square foot

This massive yet charming mansion in Columbia, South Carolina, boasts six bedrooms, four and a half baths and a wine cellar for up to 3,000 bottles. The 6,039 square-foot house is listed at $996,500.

RATE SEARCH: A house with a big price tag will need a jumbo mortgage. Compare jumbo rates today.

Realtor.com

Georgia peach

$221 per square foot

This grandiose property in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, Georgia, features five bedrooms and four baths, as well as a woodsy study reminiscent of early America. The price is $999,999 for 4,521 square feet.

Realtor.com

Contemporary Texan

$321 per square foot

This modern house in Houston has three bedrooms and four baths and features a private courtyard with a pool and spa. The 3,072 square-foot single-family home is going for $985,000.

Realtor.com

Heaven in Helena

$400 per square foot

This breathtaking lakefront estate in Helena, Montana -- the state capital -- offers loads of amenities, including an outdoor fire pit, boat dock, wraparound porch and waterfront hot tub. The three-bedroom, three-bath residence has 2,483 square feet of living space and is on a half-acre lot. It's priced at $994,000.