Start preparing as soon as you get the news

Baby-related expenses don't have to be a huge drain on your finances.

Baby needs -- beyond diapers and formula -- don't cost that much, especially if you are lucky enough to receive big-ticket items from family and friends, says Julie Scates, certified financial planner, owner of Albany, California-based Asti Financial Management, which often counsels expectant and new parents.

"You should be most concerned with making sure you can cover your expenses after the baby's arrival, especially if Mom (or Dad) will be taking some time off to be with the baby and income will decrease," Scates says.

So, start redrawing your household budget early. "When you're in your second trimester, and can move around and make phone calls and do things," she says, "you should be planning."

That includes finding out about maternity and paternity leave policies; what kind of short-term disability you are eligible for; if there will be additional costs to add the baby onto your health insurance policy; and what type of baby care you might need and how much it will cost.

Rethink 'must-have' baby gear

A baby registry can save money on baby gear and other essentials, but it pays to consider your finances -- and resources -- first.

"If you're looking to save money, or get the most from your registry, then this is a critical step," says Carly Kirsch, former owner of a Connecticut-based baby-planning service called Newly Nested.

Some key questions to answer while building your list of "must haves": Will you have a dedicated room or space for a nursery? Are you thinking of breastfeeding or formula feeding? Will you be traveling with your baby often?

Your answers will help you save money because you'll avoid buying or registering for unnecessary items.

Before you even go shopping or set up a baby registry, consider getting the word out that you're open to hand-me-downs, says Kirsch.

"Check first with family, friends and even neighbors," she says. "Check consignment stores, too, that have higher standards on what they accept."

She points out that most products such as swings, bouncer seats and highchairs have removable covers or liners that can be washed and sanitized. Just be sure those items meet safety standards and aren't on any recall lists.

Build a baby registry that will help you save

While a baby registry can save money on the baby essentials, a little planning can add to your savings.

Ask for gifts of long-term baby expenses that are the most expensive: diapers and wipes. "You can also request that friends and family give you gift cards to club and warehouse stores where diapers and wipes are cheaper," says Kirsch.

Add to the registry some smaller items you'll need down the road, such as feeding accessories, bowls, spoons and sippy cups.

When choosing pricier baby gear, find those that do double duty, says Joanie Demer, co-founder of TheKrazyCouponLady.com, a couponing and shopping advice site.

Her suggestions: Instead of a registering for a bassinet and a playpen, go for a play yard that has a bassinet insert. Instead of registering for the traditional highchair and the portable highchair, choose a "space-saving highchair that can be attached to a kitchen chair and toted along to Grandma's house."