Personal Loans Blog

Big Ten, Big 12 lead conferences with highest student loan debt

Posted: 5 am ET

This year’s college bowl games have been announced, and students nationwide are gearing up to cheer on their teams.

When it comes to student loan debt, though, some schools are fumbling more than others.

A new study from Student Loan Report ranks the "power conferences" -- ACC, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 -- by average student loan debt. Turns out, some conferences are not only scoring more touchdowns, but student loan debt as well.

Here are the power conferences ranked by average student loan debt, from most to least:

Big Ten: $26,976.

Big 12: $26,976.

ACC: $25,304.

SEC: $23,225.

Pac-12: $23,168.

Average student debt by college

The study even breaks down the average student debt by individual school within the power conferences.

In the ACC, students at the University of Pittsburgh have the most debt, with an average of $38,045 per borrower.

In the SEC, Mississippi State students carry the most debt, with an average of $29,331 per borrower, while in the Pac-12, University of Southern California students have the most debt, with an average of $27,925 per borrower.

Meanwhile, in the Big 12, students at TCU have the most student loan debt with an average of $34,152 per borrower, while Penn State students clinch the top spot for the most student loan debt in the Big Ten, with an average of $35,972 per borrower.

The real winners? Students at the University of California, Los Angeles. Out of all the schools in the power conferences, UCLA has the least amount of student loan debt, with an average of $16,402 per borrower.

