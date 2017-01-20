investing

The Bankrate Trump Index: How the president's words affect stocks

Drew Angerer /Getty Images America's new president has demonstrated that he has the power to move stocks, sometimes in the span of just 140 characters. Donald Trump's blasts on Twitter about corporate moves that are "a disaster" or company policies that are "great" have reverberated on Wall Street, sending the shares of his tweet targets plummeting or soaring. We wondered about the long-term impact of Trump's words on the stocks in question. RATE SEARCH: No matter what impact the new president has, be prepared with a great money market account. Welcome to the Bankrate Trump Index.

The chart shows the performance of stocks that Trump has mentioned, either negatively or positively, in comparison with the S&P 500 index. We wanted to compare the stocks cited by Trump with a broader market index of large-cap stocks. For that, the S&P 500, a price-weighted index, seemed the best choice, since it contains very large companies and less-massive companies, both of which Trump has mentioned in the past, and it is easy to understand. The initial index has 19 companies, including organizations directly discussed by Trump (often on Twitter) or organizations centered on Trump-driven news (like the naming of a CEO to the administration). The index started officially on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, but we have included data going back to Nov. 9, 2016, the day after America voted Trump into the White House. RATE SEARCH: Shop Bankrate today for the best high-yield CD rates.

We will add companies regularly and include a link and our reasoning for each addition to the index. As a price-weighted index similar to the Dow Jones industrial average, the Bankrate Trump Index is calculated by adding the prices of the component stocks together and dividing by a divisor that initially will simply be the number of stocks in the index. The divisor will be adjusted to account for the addition of new stocks mentioned by Trump to the index and stock splits, so that only market factors affect the index's value day-to-day. The index will be updated at the end of each trading day. Our data source for stock price information is Money.net. Stocks included in the Bankrate Trump Index: