The chart shows the performance of stocks that Trump has mentioned, either negatively or positively, in comparison with the S&P 500 index. We wanted to compare the stocks cited by Trump with a broader market index of large-cap stocks. For that, the S&P 500, a price-weighted index, seemed the best choice, since it contains very large companies and less-massive companies, both of which Trump has mentioned in the past, and it is easy to understand.
The initial index has 19 companies, including organizations directly discussed by Trump (often on Twitter) or organizations centered on Trump-driven news (like the naming of a CEO to the administration).
The index started officially on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017, but we have included data going back to Nov. 9, 2016, the day after America voted Trump into the White House.
We will add companies regularly and include a link and our reasoning for each addition to the index.
As a price-weighted index similar to the Dow Jones industrial average, the Bankrate Trump Index is calculated by adding the prices of the component stocks together and dividing by a divisor that initially will simply be the number of stocks in the index.
The divisor will be adjusted to account for the addition of new stocks mentioned by Trump to the index and stock splits, so that only market factors affect the index's value day-to-day.
The index will be updated at the end of each trading day.
Our data source for stock price information is Money.net.
Stocks included in the Bankrate Trump Index:
New York Times (NYT)
Added: Nov. 9, 2016
Trump routinely criticizes the New York Times for its coverage of him and its editorial direction. This tweet is just one example.
JPMorgan (JPM)
Added: Nov. 16, 2016
The Trump transition team is interested in having CEO Jamie Dimon join the administration as Treasury Secretary. Dimon turns down the invitation.
United Technologies (UTX)
Added: Nov. 29, 2016
Carrier, which is owned by United Technologies, announces it will keep jobs 1,000 jobs in the U.S. Trump proudly takes credit for the company's direction.
Goldman Sachs (GS)
Added: Nov. 29, 2016
Trump announces Goldman Sachs alumnus Steven Mnuchin as his pick to head the Treasury Department.
Boeing (BA)
Added: Dec. 6, 2016
Trump critcizes the company for its projected cost to produce the next generation of Air Force One.
Lockheed Martin (LMT)
Added: Dec. 6, 2016
Trump tweets about the company and says he asks Boeing for a price comparison of a Lockheed Martin product.
Dow Chemical (DOW)
Added: Dec. 9, 2016
Trump announces Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris will head the American Manufacturing Council in his administration.
Exxon Mobile (XOM)
Added: Dec. 12, 2016
Trump selects CEO Rex W. Tillerson to be his secretary of state.
Twitter (TWTR)
Added: Dec. 14, 2016
Twitter executives claim that they were "bounced" from a meeting with Trump. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believed the reason was his role in rejecting an anti-Hillary Clinton emoji — a rejection that brought public complaints from Trump's campaign.
Time Magazine (TIME)
Added: Dec. 15, 2016
Time Magazine name Trump its "Person of the Year." Trump called it a "great honor."
Ford Motor (F)
Added: Jan. 3, 2017
Trump tweets a story about Ford's decision to scrap a Mexico plant and instead invest in Michigan "due to Trump policies."
General Motors (GM)
Added: Jan. 3, 2017
Trump tweets a threat of a "big border tax" to General Motors after he says the company "is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border."
Sprint (S)
Added: Jan. 3, 2017
Trump tweets a story about the company's decision to move 5,000 jobs to the United States. Trump says he brokered the deal.
Toyota (TM)
Added: Jan. 5, 2017
Trump tweets a threat to Toyota if it builds a plant in Mexico. "NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax."
AT&T (T)
Added: Jan. 5, 2017
News breaks from Bloomberg that Trump opposes the megamerger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. because "it would concentrate too much power in the media industry."
Time Warner (TWX)
Added: Jan. 5, 2017
News breaks from Bloomberg that Trump opposes the megamerger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. because "it would concentrate too much power in the media industry."
Fiat Chrysler (FCAU)
Added: Jan. 9, 2017
Trump specifically mentions Fiat, praising the decision to expand in Michigan and the United States.
NBC (Owned by Comcast) (CMCSA)
Added: Jan. 15, 2017
Trump routinely criticizes NBC and Saturday Night Live, "the worst of NBC." In following its longtime tradition, the show satirizes Trump and numerous other political figures.
Walmart (WMT)
Added: Jan. 17, 2017
Trump praises Walmart, which will create 10,000 U.S. jobs in 2017, for "starting the big jobs push back into the U.S.!"