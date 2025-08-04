Top CD rates today: August 4, 2025 | Best APYs drop for 3 terms
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- The highest CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- Highest CD rates on some terms are around twice the national averages.
- APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.
Today, we see lower rates on three leading terms due to Popular Direct decreasing some of its APYs. This brings Quorum Federal Credit Union onto Bankrate’s table below, with a four-year term that earns 4.10 percent APY and requires a $100 minimum deposit. Quorum is a highly accessible credit union that offers various savings and checking account options.
Bankrate’s table below shows the best CD rates offered on popular terms. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.
Today's top CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.30%
|1.48%
|$10,000
|$106
|6-month
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.45%
|1.91%
|$0
|$220
|9-month
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.35%
|N/A
|$0
|$325
|1-year
|Limelight Bank
|4.40%
|2.03%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.16%
|2.23%
|$10,000
|$630
|2-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.10%
|1.77%
|$0
|$837
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.10%
|1.68%
|$10,000
|$1,281
|4-year
|Quorum Federal Credit Union
|4.10%
|1.84%
|$100
|$1,744
|5-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.20%
|1.70%
|$0
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of August 4, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
Note: The top APYs shown here generally reflect the current top APYs seen on Bankrate's articles that track leading rates for each term.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to take advantage of current CD rates
Mostly, yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. However, unlike a variable-rate savings account, a fixed-rate CD guarantees you'll earn the same APY until it matures.
Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.
"Employing [the CD ladder] approach allows you to strike a balance between liquidity (i.e. access to funds) and yields at different terms to help mitigate the risk associated with timing the rate environment," says Derik Farrar, head of personal deposits at U.S. Bank.
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".