- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.616%
- APRAPR
- 6.776%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $2,879
- Points
- 1.188
- Upfront costs
- $7,341
- 8-year cost
- $233,545
- Customer score
Best refinance mortgage lenders in 2026
To help you find the best refinance lender, Bankrate has evaluated more than 1,900 lenders, or 87% of the overall mortgage market. The best lenders in our analysis offer competitive rates and lend to a majority of the country — and many also have a low complaint rate, as reported to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Refinance rates today
Showing results for: Rate-and-term refinance offers for Single-family home, 30 year fixed and 5 year ARM mortgages with all points options.
For live offers, represented by the solid button on each, we earn a fixed fee if you connect with the lender.
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.750%
- APRAPR
- 6.902%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $2,927
- Points
- 0.972
- Upfront costs
- $6,074
- 8-year cost
- $236,760
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.748%
- APRAPR
- 6.929%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $2,918
- Points
- 1.5
- Upfront costs
- $8,244
- 8-year cost
- $239,227
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.990%
- APRAPR
- 7.198%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $2,991
- Points
- 1.688
- Upfront costs
- $9,291
- 8-year cost
- $249,051
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.250%
- APRAPR
- 7.403%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,070
- Points
- 1.5
- Upfront costs
- $6,750
- 8-year cost
- $256,808
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.500%
- APRAPR
- 7.752%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,147
- Points
- 1.872
- Upfront costs
- $10,924
- 8-year cost
- $268,710
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.116%
- APRAPR
- 6.492%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $2,732
- Points
- 1.876
- Upfront costs
- $10,437
- 8-year cost
- $222,506
- Customer score
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About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our “Advertisers”). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a “Next” button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.
Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.
Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertisers phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.
Loans Above $832,750 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $832,750, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.
Taxes and Insurance Excluded from Loan Terms: The loan terms (APR and Payment examples) shown above do not include amounts for taxes or insurance premiums. Your monthly payment amount will be greater if taxes and insurance premiums are included.
Consumer Satisfaction: If you have used Bankrate.com and have not received the advertised loan terms or otherwise been dissatisfied with your experience with any Advertiser, we want to hear from you. Please click here to provide your comments to Bankrate Quality Control.
Best mortgage refinance lenders
If you want to refinance your mortgage, it may be tempting to simply go with your current lender. But even if you’ve had a good experience with them, it’s worth shopping around and comparing offers to make sure their rate is still competitive. Bankrate’s Hidden Homeownership Tax research shows that homeowners who don’t compare offers tend to overpay by an average of $2,462 per year when refinancing.
You shouldn’t have to choose between low costs and a good customer experience when it’s time to refinance. These lenders stood out not only for their low rates, but also for their wide national reach and the high number of refinances they originated during the period we studied. Even with rates still relatively high, the lenders on our list have originated an above-average number of refinances.
AimLoan.com
AimLoan.com
Overview
American Internet Mortgage operates as AimLoan.com, and it earns a 5-star Bankrate Rating. With a streamlined digital process, including a rate quote tool that doesn’t require your contact information, the company is a good fit if you need convenience and speed. It also retains servicing on 100% of its loans, so your loan won't get sold or transferred to another company after closing — a real rarity in this industry. Refinances made up about 35% of its loan volume in 2025.
Citibank
Citibank
Overview
Citibank, one of the largest banks in the U.S., earns a perfect 5 for its Overall Rating. Part of banking giant Citigroup, Citibank offers refinances nationwide — they made up 22% of Citi’s loans in 2025 — and a variety of mortgage options, including conventional, jumbo and government-backed loans (except USDA loans). It’s best for existing or prospective customers who can take advantage of the bank’s relationship discounts.
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha
Overview
Mutual of Omaha earns a 5-star Bankrate Rating. Beyond low rates, it’s an especially good pick for veterans and offers niche VA products you won’t find at other lenders. Refinances, VA or not, made up about 28% of Mutual of Omaha’s loans in 2025, making it a major business focus.
NBKC Bank
NBKC Bank
Overview
NBKC Bank is a community-based bank in Kansas City, known for its local down-payment assistance program. That said, NBKC also lends nationally, and it earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating. About 27% of NBKC’s loan volume consisted of refinancing in 2025.
Sage Home Loans
Sage Home Loans
Overview
Sage Home Loans is a digital mortgage lender that knows refinances: The product made up 44% of its loans in 2025. And its costs, both on the Bankrate marketplace and in publicly available data, earn it double 5-star status — both Bankrate and Overall Ratings are a 5. To see what you might qualify for, you can use Sage’s online quote tool, which doesn’t require contact information. (Sage is also owned by Red Ventures, Bankrate’s parent company, but that doesn’t affect its rating.)
Honorable mentions
Our honorable mentions are another group of lenders to keep on your radar. While they lend in fewer states, they’re worth considering if you live in a region they serve.
|Lender name
|Star Rating (Overall vs. Bankrate)
|Refinance loan types
|Why they're worth mentioning
|Bison State Bank
|5 (Overall)
|Rate-and-term, VA and FHA
|Low rates and fees — and no CFPB complaints on record
|Empeople Credit Union
|5 (Overall)
|Rate-and-term and cash-out refinancing
|Low rates and robust educational resources
|Strong Home Mortgage
|5 (Bankrate)
|Rate-and-term and cash-out refinancing
|Veteran-owned company with low rates
|United Nations Federal Credit Union
|5 (Overall)
|RefiNow (Fannie Mae) and RefiPossible (Freddie Mac) for low- and moderate-income homeowners, FHA streamline refinance
|Low rates and hard-to-find loan types
How to compare mortgage refinance lenders
Check if a refinance is right for you
Homeowners generally refinance to save money on their mortgages when current market rates are lower than the mortgage rate they’re paying. But that’s not the only reason — and knowing your goal can help you decide whether refinancing is a good idea for you. Do you have an adjustable rate and want the stability of a fixed payment? Are you interested in moving from a government-backed loan to a conventional? Do you want to shorten your loan term and pay off your mortgage sooner?
Various refinancing loan types can help you accomplish those and other goals. If you’re hoping to save money on a conventional loan, you might choose a standard rate-and-term refinance. But if you have a government-backed FHA, VA or USDA loan, you may qualify for a streamlined refinance, which requires less paperwork. Or if you have enough equity in your home and need money for repairs, a cash-out refinance could be an option.
Choose lenders that fit your needs
Look for a lender that offers the loan type you need and has a history of working with borrowers in situations like yours. Getting recommendations from friends and family can help, as can checking reviews to see what other borrowers say about their experiences.
Keep in mind, though, that the lender you choose may not be with you long term. Mortgages are often sold or transferred to another lender.
Compare loan estimates
Once you have a list of at least three refinance lenders, submit an application to see the rate, fees and terms you’ll qualify for. All of these details are available on a lender’s loan estimate, which you’ll receive after applying.
The rate might be the first thing you look for, but it shouldn’t be the only thing. When refinancing, you have to pay closing costs just like when you bought your home. Factoring in fees lets you compare the total cost of refinancing across lenders.
The lender you choose should ideally offer a combination of low costs and good customer service.
What to know about refinancing a mortgage today
If your lender reached out to you recently about refinancing, take a step back. Assuming refinance rates are higher than when you first got your loan, it’s likely not a smart move — unless you have another reason to refinance, such as switching from an adjustable-rate mortgage to a fixed rate or from a government-backed loan to a conventional.
However, if you see a rate that’s lower than the one you’re paying — a full percentage point is a good rule of thumb — be ready to jump on it. This might be the case if you paid more than you needed to for your original loan. According to Bankrate’s research, 79% of refinance borrowers could have gotten a lower rate on their loan than they did.
Refinancing is typically a choice, and ideally, it should save you money. Figure out if your refinancing timing is right by crunching the numbers with a mortgage refinance calculator.
Methodology
Bankrate reviewed 5,538 U.S. lenders in public record home lending data and rated the 1,962 that had enough verified pricing data for us to score accurately. Those lenders account for 87% of all mortgages issued between 2022 and 2025.
From there, we narrowed the list by applying additional criteria to find the best refinance lenders. What matters most to us is telling you where to get the lowest rate. That rate might come from a lender that advertises with us and shows its rates right on Bankrate. It might not, and we'll let you know either way. That's why we include both ratings: the Bankrate Rating covers lenders that advertise with us, and the Overall Rating covers lenders' pricing as reported in public home lending records.
Rate isn’t the only factor, though. We also look for lenders that treat borrowers well through closing and serve a wide range of customers. And we look for refinance volume to identify the lenders with real experience. Refinances made up about 22% of mortgage originations nationally in 2024 and roughly 29% in 2025. Requiring that refinances account for at least 20% of a lender's volume sets a floor that holds whether refinance activity climbs or falls.
A lender makes our list if it:
- Earns a 5-star Overall or Bankrate Rating
- Lends in at least 30 states
- Originates enough refinances to make up 20% or more of its loan volume, per Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data
Fewer than 1% of the rated lenders meet all three standards.
Some lenders earn the rating and have the refinance volume but lend in only a few states, or they have eligibility requirements, like a credit union membership. You'll find those lenders in our honorable mentions.
See how we calculate our Overall and Bankrate Ratings. Or compare every lender we rated.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site. What they don’t determine is who makes this list.
Meet our Bankrate experts
- Certified HELOC Specialist (NAMU) (2024)
- Home equity
- First-time homebuying