Millions of people who bought insurance through a health marketplace also got some government help to pay for the medical coverage. While it's officially known as the premium tax credit, it's also referred to as a marketplace subsidy. If you got the credit/subsidy in advance, you'll have to fill out some forms when you file to ensure that you got the proper amount. If you got more credit than you should, you'll either have to pay it back at tax-filing time or it will be deducted from your refund.