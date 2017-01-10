Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mike Pence

Vice president-elect

Estimated net worth: $800,000

Source of wealth: Self-made. His political career has included six terms in Congress and one term as Indiana governor.

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke

Interior secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $800,000

Source of wealth: Self-made. He served in the Navy for 23 years, then went into private business before winning election to the U.S. House from Montana

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Perry

Energy secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $2 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's a former three-term Texas governor, is the author of two books and has made money from real estate and other investments.

RATE SEARCH: Don't blow your hard-earned money on credit card interest. Find a low-rate credit card today.

Homeland security secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $4 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. During more than 40 years in the military, he ascended to the rank of four-star general. A government pension is responsible for most of his wealth, according to Forbes.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

James Mattis

Defense secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. The retired Marine Corps four-star general spent 44 years in the military, then joined the board of directors at defense contractor General Dynamics.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions

Attorney general nominee

Estimated net worth: $6 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He followed a long legal career by going into politics, most recently as a U.S. senator from Alabama. He also has investments in land, mutual funds and municipal bonds.

Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Tom Price

Health and Human Services secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's an orthopedic surgeon and a six-term congressman. He also has real estate holdings in five states and Washington, D.C.

ADVISER SEARCH: Need help deciding how to handle your money? Find a financial adviser today.

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Elaine Chao

Transportation secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $24 million

Sources of wealth: Inheritance and self-made. She's the daughter of shipping magnate, has worked in banking (including as a vice president of Bank of America) and held government positions for 30 years, including as Secretary of Labor for President George W. Bush.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $29 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's a neurosurgeon, author and motivational speaker.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Andy Puzder

Labor secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $45 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burger chains.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Mnuchin

Treasury secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $300 million

Sources of wealth: Self-made. He was a partner at Goldman Sachs and has been a Hollywood producer and hedge fund CEO.

RATE SEARCH: Get better returns on your savings. Shop Bankrate for the best money market rates.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of state nominee

Estimated net worth: $325 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. Since 2006, the business executive has been chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, a company he first joined in 1975 as a production engineer.

Tom Williams/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos

Education secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $1.25 billion

Sources of wealth: Inheritance and self-made. She's married to Richard DeVos Jr., son of a co-founder of Amway, and she chairs the Windquest Group, an investment management firm.

RATE SEARCH: Find the right rewards credit card for you today.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wilbur Ross

Commerce secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $2.5 billion

Sources of wealth: Self-made. He's an investor specializing in distressed assets.