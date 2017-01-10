PrintSubscribe
Trump's Cabinet is rich in millionaires and billionaires. See their net worth

By • Bankrate.com

What the Trump Cabinet picks are worth | Pacific Press/Getty Images
Pacific Press/Getty Images

What the Trump Cabinet picks are worth

As he makes the choices for his Cabinet, President-elect Donald Trump is assembling what has been described as the richest administration in modern American history. Check out the net worth of the men and women picked so far to fill his inner circle, going from the "poorest" to the very wealthiest.

Mike Pence | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mike Pence

Vice president-elect

Estimated net worth: $800,000

Source of wealth: Self-made. His political career has included six terms in Congress and one term as Indiana governor.

Ryan Zinke | Bill Clark/Getty Images

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Ryan Zinke

Interior secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $800,000

Source of wealth: Self-made. He served in the Navy for 23 years, then went into private business before winning election to the U.S. House from Montana

Rick Perry | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rick Perry

Energy secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $2 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's a former three-term Texas governor, is the author of two books and has made money from real estate and other investments.

John Kelly | JOHAN ORDONEZ/Getty Images

Homeland security secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $4 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. During more than 40 years in the military, he ascended to the rank of four-star general. A government pension is responsible for most of his wealth, according to Forbes.

James Mattis | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

James Mattis

Defense secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $5 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. The retired Marine Corps four-star general spent 44 years in the military, then joined the board of directors at defense contractor General Dynamics.

Jeff Sessions | Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions

Attorney general nominee

Estimated net worth: $6 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He followed a long legal career by going into politics, most recently as a U.S. senator from Alabama. He also has investments in land, mutual funds and municipal bonds.

Tom Price | Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Allison Shelley/Getty Images

Tom Price

Health and Human Services secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $10 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's an orthopedic surgeon and a six-term congressman. He also has real estate holdings in five states and Washington, D.C.

Elaine Chao | EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/Getty Images

Elaine Chao

Transportation secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $24 million

Sources of wealth: Inheritance and self-made. She's the daughter of shipping magnate, has worked in banking (including as a vice president of Bank of America) and held government positions for 30 years, including as Secretary of Labor for President George W. Bush.

Ben Carson | Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $29 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's a neurosurgeon, author and motivational speaker.

Andy Puzder | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Andy Puzder

Labor secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $45 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. He's the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's burger chains.

Steve Mnuchin | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Mnuchin

Treasury secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $300 million

Sources of wealth: Self-made. He was a partner at Goldman Sachs and has been a Hollywood producer and hedge fund CEO.

Rex Tillerson | BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Rex Tillerson

Secretary of state nominee

Estimated net worth: $325 million

Source of wealth: Self-made. Since 2006, the business executive has been chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, a company he first joined in 1975 as a production engineer.

Betsy DeVos | Tom Williams/Getty Images

Tom Williams/Getty Images

Betsy DeVos

Education secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $1.25 billion

Sources of wealth: Inheritance and self-made. She's married to Richard DeVos Jr., son of a co-founder of Amway, and she chairs the Windquest Group, an investment management firm.

Wilbur Ross | Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Wilbur Ross

Commerce secretary nominee

Estimated net worth: $2.5 billion

Sources of wealth: Self-made. He's an investor specializing in distressed assets.

