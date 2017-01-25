PrintSubscribe
Meet the 5 wealthiest American women

By Bankrate.com

The 5 wealthiest American women

These richest U.S. women inherited a diverse group of business interests, from media to candy. Using the latest data from Forbes, we count down to the wealthiest of all.

No. 5: Blair Parry-Okeden

Estimated net worth: $11.4 billion (as of January 2017)

Parry-Okeden's grandfather founded the media/automotive conglomerate Cox Enterprises. She prefers to stay out of the limelight and, although born in America, lives quietly in Australia.

No. 4: Abigail Johnson

Estimated net worth: $14 billion (as of January 2017)

Johnson is the third-generation CEO running mutual fund giant Fidelity, founded in 1946 by her grandfather, Edward Johnson II.

No. 3: Laurene Powell Jobs

Estimated net worth: $19.8 billion (as of January 2017)

Powell Jobs is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. She has founded organizations to assist in the advancement of disadvantaged students.

No. 2: Jacqueline Mars

Estimated net worth: $28.2 billion (as of January 2017)

Mars inherited her fortune from grandfather Frank Mars and father Forrest Mars Sr., founders of the largest candy maker in the world, Mars Inc.

No. 1: Alice Walton

Estimated net worth: $33.2 billion (as of January 2017)

Walton's father, Sam Walton, founded retail giant Wal-Mart. She takes no active role in the business but instead concentrates on collecting and curating art.

