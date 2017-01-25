jakkapan/Shutterstock.com

No. 5: Blair Parry-Okeden

Estimated net worth: $11.4 billion (as of January 2017)

Parry-Okeden's grandfather founded the media/automotive conglomerate Cox Enterprises. She prefers to stay out of the limelight and, although born in America, lives quietly in Australia.

Boston Globe/Getty Images

No. 4: Abigail Johnson

Estimated net worth: $14 billion (as of January 2017)

Johnson is the third-generation CEO running mutual fund giant Fidelity, founded in 1946 by her grandfather, Edward Johnson II.

Pool/Getty Images

No. 3: Laurene Powell Jobs

Estimated net worth: $19.8 billion (as of January 2017)

Powell Jobs is the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. She has founded organizations to assist in the advancement of disadvantaged students.

Pool/Getty Images

No. 2: Jacqueline Mars

Estimated net worth: $28.2 billion (as of January 2017)

Mars inherited her fortune from grandfather Frank Mars and father Forrest Mars Sr., founders of the largest candy maker in the world, Mars Inc.

Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images

No. 1: Alice Walton

Estimated net worth: $33.2 billion (as of January 2017)

Walton's father, Sam Walton, founded retail giant Wal-Mart. She takes no active role in the business but instead concentrates on collecting and curating art.