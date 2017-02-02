Prince Williams/Getty Images

Meek Mill

Net worth: $3 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1987

1987 Education: Strawberry Mansion High School

How Meek Mill's net worth was built

A successful rap career has enabled Meek Mill, also known as Robert Rahmeek Williams, to amass his $3 million fortune. Though his mixtapes span back to the early 2000s, Meek Mill did not experience notable success until the 2007 release of "Flamer." His early career was muddled with legal problems and brief stints in jail. The follow-up to "Flamerz," "Flamerz 2- Hottest in the City" caught the attention of multiple record labels. Meek Mill eventually signed with Rick Ross's label, Maybach Music Group.

After appearing on "Self Made Vol. 1," a compilation album with other Maybach Music Group artists, he released his initial studio album, "Dreams and Nightmares" in December 2013. Meek Mill has since released a combination of studio albums, mixtapes, and compilation albums. In 2012, he founded Dream Chasers Records, his own imprint record label. He uses Dream Chasers Records for digital launches of his tracks and mixtapes.

You can use this net worth calculator to see your net worth.

What he's up to now

In early 2016, Meek Mill announced his enrollment in college during an appearance at Overbrook High School in Philadelphia; he encouraged the students to follow his example. After a slew of issues with the law, Meek Mill is showing signs that he has changed his behavior, donating $50,000 to help with the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Meek Mill appears to be effectively managing his personal aspirations with his career goals, as he released his album "DC4" in November 2016. Just weeks after the release of "DC4," he dropped "DC 4.5," another mixtape.

Accolades

Meek Mill's music has received an assortment of award nominations and a handful of wins. Early in his career, he was nominated for the 2012 BET award for Best New Artist as well as the BET Hip-Hop Track of the Year award for his song "I'ma Boss." That same year, he won the BET Hip-Hop award for Best Mixtape thanks to "Dreamchasers 2." In 2016, Meek Mill took home the Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album for "Dreams Worth More Than Money."