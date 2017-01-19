a katz/Shutterstock.com

Ivanka Trump

Net worth: $300 million

Year of birth: 1981

1981 Education: Choate Rosemary Hall, Georgetown University, University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School

How Ivanka Trump's net worth was built

Ivanka Trump got her start as a model, doing runway and print work, and even appeared on the cover of Seventeen magazine in 1997.

Shortly after finishing college, Trump took a job at Forest City Enterprises and began working for her famous father's company as the executive vice president of development and acquisitions.

Today, she has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As a business-savvy woman, Ivanka continued to increase her income when she started her own fashion line. The Ivanka Trump Collection includes everything from jewelry to handbags and is found in many major department stores across the U.S.

She also has published two books. The first, titled "The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life," was published in 2009, while the second is called "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" and published in 2016. Trump also served as a boardroom judge on the hit reality series "Celebrity Apprentice."

What she's up to now

Trump has continued to work for the Trump Organization and run her fashion line. She joined her father on the presidential campaign trail, making public appearances and giving speeches in support of his candidacy.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother of three, Ivanka has been an advocate for several causes. Look to the Stars reports that Trump has contributed to the Children's Aid Society, Habitat for Humanity, United Cerebral Palsy and AIDS Life. As of January 2017, she sits on the board of 100 Women in Hedge Funds, which offers support to women who work in the financial industry.

Accolades

One of the first accolades Ivanka experienced occurred during her modeling career. She was listed as one of the Maxim Hot 100 back in 2007 and as one of the Top 99 Women in 2008 on AskMen.com.

Trump was awarded the 2012 Joseph Wharton Young Leadership Award for being an alumnus who had succeeded in making an impact in business. In 2016, Trump was presented with the FABB Achievement Award at the Fashion Accessories Benefit Ball for her fashion line.