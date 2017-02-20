NBC/Getty Images

Adam Levine

Net worth: $60 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1979

1979 Education: Brentwood School, Five Towns College

How Adam Levine's net worth was built

Adam Levine served as a writer's assistant for the television show "Judging Amy" before going into the music business.

He formed his first band, Kara's Flowers, while attending the Brentwood School. The band released one album in 1997, before breaking up. After attending Five Towns College in New York for a short time, he moved to Los Angeles, reunited with band members from Kara's Flowers and formed a new band named Maroon 5.

Adam Levine served as the leading vocalist for the band, which released its debut album "Songs About Jane" in 2002. The album reached platinum status two years later and has since gone triple platinum. Maroon 5, with Levine as the frontman, continued to see success with subsequent albums "It Won't Be Soon Before Long," "Hands All Over," "Overexposed" and "V."

In addition to music, Adam Levine has branched out as an actor, vocal coach and entrepreneur. He landed a role on the TV series "American Horror Story" and became a full-time judge on NBC's singing competition show "The Voice."

In 2013, he debuted a fragrance line for men and women. All of these endeavors and successes add up to Adam Levine's net worth of $60 million.

What he's up to now

Adam Levine continues to make music with his band Maroon 5. In 2016, James Valentine, the band's guitarist, confirmed that the band is working on new music.

He also continues his full-time spot as a vocal coach and judge on "The Voice," which concluded its 11th season at the end of 2016. Though there were rumors he would leave after that season, he confirmed that he will be back for at least one more season.

He reportedly earns $6 million per season of "The Voice." In addition, he also works on several philanthropy projects, including raising awareness for ADHD, testicular cancer and LGBT rights.

Accolades

As a part of Maroon 5, Adam Levine has shared several award wins and nominations including two Grammy Awards. The band also received two People's Choice Awards and one Teen Choice Award.

For his work on television, Adam Levine received a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Personality and an Online Film & Television Award for his role as a panelist on "The Voice."

In addition, People magazine named Levine the "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2013.