Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Net worth: $25 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1992

1992 Education: homeschooled; Eastern Christian Academy

How Nick Jonas' net worth was built

Nick Jonas is doing quite well and has a net worth of $25 million to prove it, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nick Jonas built the bulk of his net worth through his pop music success. Discovered singing at a barber shop when he was just a tot, Jonas made his Broadway debut when he was 7 years old. Later, he became a teen idol when he joined his older siblings in the Jonas Brothers band.

In 2010, Jonas decided to go it alone as a solo act. He toured and made appearances in films and on TV, including the Disney shows "Camp Rock" and "Hannah Montana." He also has starred in theater productions, such as "Les Miserables." In 2016, he released "Last Year Was Complicated," which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard album charts.

Jonas also started a non-profit organization, "Change for the Children Foundation," to raise awareness for Type-1 diabetes.

What he's up to now

After coming off a 2016 concert tour with longtime friend Demi Lovato, Jonas was spotted in Italy in January 2017, attending the Milan Fashion Show and eyeing the newest Armani duds. That was just a quick stop before beginning promotion on "Bom Bidi Bom," a song he and hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj recorded for the movie soundtrack, "Fifty Shades Darker."

Accolades

Jonas was nominated for a Teen Choice Awards Fanatic Fans award in 2008. The next year, the Jonas Brothers were nominated for the ASTRA Awards' Favourite International Personality or Actor. In 2009 and 2010, the brothers won the Teen Choice Awards' Choice TV Actor: Comedy honor. At the same time, Nick Jonas was nominated for a Young Artist Award.

In 2010 and 2011, he was nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award as Favorite TV Actor, and he won in 2015 as Favorite Male Singer. In 2014, Jonas won the Young Hollywood Coolest Crossover Artist award, and he picked up a 2015 nomination for MTV's Best Male Video Music Award.