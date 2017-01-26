ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

Net worth: $40 million (as of January 2017)

Year of birth: 1984

1984 Education: Marymount High School and home schooling

How Khloe Kardashian's net worth was built

The third daughter of Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian rose to fame with her family on their reality TV series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

She also has starred in several spinoffs, including "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami," which follows the sisters to Florida where they set up a D-A-S-H clothing store, and "Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons," which follows the sisters in the Hamptons for the summer.

In 2009, Khloe also competed on "Celebrity Apprentice" and married NBA star Lamar Odom. Along with her new husband, Khloe Kardashian starred in another Kardashian spinoff, "Khloe and Lamar," which debuted in 2011.

Kardashian and Odom separated in 2013 amidst rumors of Lamar's infidelity and drug abuse. After a brief stint in rehab, Odom relapsed and was hospitalized after being found unconscious.

Kardashian delayed the divorce proceedings long enough to make medical decisions for her estranged husband. They officially divorced in October 2016.

Khloe Kardashian built the bulk of her net worth through television appearances, endorsements and merchandising to capitalize on her family's famous name. She has a clothing line and signature perfume, as well as endorsement deals with Sears, ESPN, and Proactiv. Her social media accounts also generate income through deals with Fit Tea and Kybella.

You can use this net worth calculator to see your net worth.

What she's up to now

After separating from her husband, Khloe made headlines when she dated French Montana, James Harden and Tristan Thompson.

She also briefly starred in her own talk show, "Kocktails with Khloe," on the FYI channel where she discussed pop culture. Kardashian is still a part of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" ensemble and owns three D-A-S-H boutiques with her sisters. In 2017, her new show "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" debuts, with her as host.

Accolades

Kardashian won four Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV: Female Reality/Variety Star for her work on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" from 2010 to 2013.

In 2016, she and her sister Kourtney accepted an award from Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research on behalf of their deceased father for contributions he made before dying of esophageal cancer in 2003.