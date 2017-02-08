Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dr. Dre

Net worth: $830 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1965

How Dr. Dre's net worth was built

Dr. Dre's net worth is estimated to be $830 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He accumulated his wealth through his extensive career as a DJ, rapper, producer, entrepreneur and actor.

Andre "Dr. Dre" Young was born in Compton outside of Los Angeles in 1965. As a DJ in 1986, he met Antoine "DJ Yella" Carraby, O'Shea "Ice Cube" Jackson and Eric "Eazy-E" Wright. The group formed N.W.A. Their album "Straight Outta Compton" made an impact on the music world and launched a media storm with stories of police brutality, racism and life on the streets. It sold 750,000 albums before the group went on tour and 3 million overall.

After leaving N.W.A. in 1992, Dre started a solo career and helped launch the careers of artists such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. He has also produced for Jay Z, Tupac Shakur and Mary J. Blige. But one of his most profitable collaborations came when he partnered with record producer Jimmy Iovine to release Beats by Dre headphones, which he sold to Apple for $3.2 billion.

You can use Bankrate's net worth calculator to see how your net worth compares with Dr. Dre's.

What he's up to now

Dr. Dre is still involved in the music world. With his 2015 album "Compton" and his role as a co-producer for the movie "Straight Outta Compton," he remains a mogul in the entertainment industry.

And he has not forgotten his roots. Proceeds from his "Compton" album are being used to build a performing arts and entertainment center for the kids of Compton.

Accolades

Dr. Dre has won multiple Grammy Awards. He has won The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards and has also received the Vibe Legend Award.