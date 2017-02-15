Phil Walter/Getty Images

Britney Spears

Net worth: $200 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1981

1981 Education: Parklane Academy Professional Performing Arts School

How Britney Spears' net worth was built

Britney Spears made her debut in front of America back in 1992 on the competition show "Star Search." She didn't win the competition, but she did land a role on Disney's "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" later that year, alongside Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

After leaving the show, Britney focused on building her music career. In 1998, she released her first single "Baby One More Time," which launched her to superstar status by selling more than 500,000 copies in its first day. Since then, six out of seven of her albums have reached No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

In addition to singing, Britney has also starred in movies, made guest appearances in TV shows and designed her own clothing line. Britney even returned to a competition show as a judge for "The X-Factor." She's sold more than 100 million records in a career that has spanned more than two decades, earning her a net worth of an estimated $200 million.

What she's up to now

Britney Spears has taken up residency in Las Vegas where she performs her show "Britney: Piece of Me" at Planet Hollywood. She began her stint in 2013 and is expected to remain there until December 2017.

Her show is an energetic performance of all her chart-topping hits and some new songs from her latest album. She continues to make music and released her ninth studio album titled "Glory" in August 2016. Later that year, she confirmed that she's already working on her 10th studio album, proving that she's still hard at work despite her busy performance schedule.

Accolades

Britney Spears started racking up awards wins in 1999 when she was nominated for and won Billboard Awards in the categories of New Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Female Albums Artist of the Year, and Female Singles Albums of the Year. Since then she's won countless awards, including American Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Perhaps her most impressive feats are the multiple world records she's set over the years, such as best-selling teenage artist and youngest female artist to have six number one albums.