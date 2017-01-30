Prince Williams/Getty Images

Bow Wow

Net worth: $1.5 million (as of January 2017)

Year of birth: 1987

1987 Education: High school graduate

How Bow Wow's net worth was built

Multiple talents have enabled Bow Wow to build a net worth of $1.5 million. Rapper, clothing designer, actor and producer are just a few of the titles bestowed upon Bow Wow throughout his career.

Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, began rapping when he was only 3 years old. After entering local talent competitions, he was invited on stage to rap at a Snoop Dogg concert. Though Snoop Dogg signed Bow Wow to his record company, commercial success did not come until Bow Wow signed with Jermaine Dupri's So So Def label. Dupri decided to market Bow Wow as a role model, writing tunes that were free of profanity and questionable references. The move paid off; Bow Wow's first album "Beware of Dog" was a hit with kids and their parents.

After his commercial success as a rapper, Bow Wow released his own clothing line, Lil' Bow Wear in 2002. He also received his first starring role as an actor, appearing alongside Michael Jordan in the family flick "Like Mike." Regular tours helped Bow Wow build his fan base and establish himself as a teen heartthrob.

You can use this net worth calculator to see your net worth.

What he's up to now

In August of 2016, at the age of 29, Bow Wow announced his retirement from music. He said that he could not see himself rapping as a 30 year old.

Though there are no official dates, Bow Wow will release an album titled "Nylith" and a long-term project album called "Underrated" before his retirement is official.

He also collaborated with Soulja Boy to release a joint album in October 2016. Bow Wow stated that he wants to focus on his acting career. He also has plans to produce two TV shows.

Accolades

Thanks to his musical talent, Bow Wow became the youngest rapper to have a No. 1 hit according to the "Guinness Book of World Records."

Bow Wow has received an assortment of awards for his acting and musical talents. His 2001 hit "Bow Wow (That's My Name)" won the BET Award Viewer's Choice award and the Billboard Music Award Rap Single of the Year Award.

His role in "Like Mike" landed him a Black Reel nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance (Viewer's Choice) and a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Performance in a Feature Film in 2003.