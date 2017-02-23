John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

Net worth: $25 million (as of February 2017)

Year of birth: 1970

1970 Education: New York University, The Natural Gourmet Institute

How xx's net worth was built

Success didn't come easily to reality TV star Bethenny Frankel. Soon after graduating from NYU, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actor.

Instead of getting cast in movies and TV shows, she ended up working as a nanny for the children of the rich and famous.

After a few years in L.A., Frankel moved back to New York, where she attended the Natural Gourmet Institute and began her own healthy cookie company. While the cookie company wasn't a success, it helped her land a role on "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart."

Frankel launched her lengthy and lucrative reality TV career with that appearance. Although she didn't end up becoming Stewart's apprentice, she did end up being chosen as a cast member of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," despite the fact that she wasn't a housewife nor was she married at the time.

Her popularity on the series led to her getting her own show "Bethenny Getting Married?" and a talk show, "bethenny."

While reality TV helped launch her career, it was her foray into the low-calorie cocktail business that really helped Frankel rake in the money.

She launched the "Skinnygirl" line of margarita mixes, and then sold that line for a reported $100 million in 2011, according to Forbes.

How does your net worth compare to Bethenny Frankel's? You can use this net worth calculator to find out.

What he's up to now

Frankel was the sixth highest paid reality TV star in 2016, according to Forbes. Between June 2015 and June 2016, she brought in $8.5 million. She was the only non-Kardashian/Jenner to land on Forbes' list.

In 2016, Frankel rejoined the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and reportedly earned $40,000 per episode. Although she sold her "Skinnygirl" brand back in 2011, she continues to earn money from the product, thanks to a deal that provides her with a portion of all product sales.

Accolades

In 2014, Frankel was nominated for a People's Choice Award in the category "Favorite New Talk Show Host."

In addition to her business and reality TV career, Frankel is an author with a number of bestsellers under her belt. In 2009, she published the book " Naturally Thin: Unleash Your Skinnygirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting," which made it to the No. 2 spot on the "How-To" bestseller list.

Her 2011 memoir/self-help book "A Place of Yes" landed on The New York Times' bestseller list in the Hardcover Advice category.