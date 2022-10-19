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LendingClub personal loans review

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Pippin Wilbers
Updated on Jul 15, 2026

At a glance

Find my rate
with Bankrate
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4.7
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
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Availability
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0
Affordability
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Customer Experience
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Transparency
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Bankrate’s take: LendingClub’s low credit score requirement, joint loan option, range of loan amounts and flexible repayment terms make it a good option for borrowers with fair credit.

Lender Details

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Loan amount

$1,000-$60,000

Rates Icon

APR from

6.53%-35.99%

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Term lengths

24-84 months

Credit Good Icon

Min Credit Score

600

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Funds available in

1 to 3 business days

LendingClub is best for emergency loans

LendingClub is Bankrate’s best emergency loan for 2025. Not only can eligible borrowers get funds as soon as the next business day, but terms last as long as 84 months — far longer than the weeks-long repayment terms of emergency options like payday loans.

Another advantage LendingClub offers is the flexibility in when you pay. If you fall behind, there is a 15-day grace period before you're charged a late fee. You can also make a one-time change to your due date so it better suits your payment schedule. These benefits might make all the difference when you have to take out an unexpected emergency loan.

LendingClub personal loan purposes

LendingClub’s personal loans feature a range of repayment terms, amounts of up to $60,000, a co-borrowing option and direct payment to creditors. This combination makes its loans ideal for many purposes, including debt consolidation, financing a midsize home improvement project or making a large purchase. Like many lenders, LendingClub doesn't allow its loans to be used to cover post-secondary education-related expenses, investing, buying cryptocurrency or for illegal activities.

Where LendingClub personal loans stand out

  • Joint applications: LendingClub is one of the few lenders offering a co-borrowing option. Borrowing jointly could result in a better offer for those with imperfect credit.
  • Due date flexibility: You can make a one-time date change for an upcoming payment or permanently change your due date. There is also a 15-day grace period is also available for late payments.
  • Direct payment to creditors: If you're borrowing to consolidate debt, LendingClub gives you the option to have payments sent directly to your creditors.

Where LendingClub personal loans fall short

  • Origination fee: LendingClub charges an origination fee of up to 8 percent of the loan amount.
  • Higher rates: Even with excellent credit, the lowest annual percentage rate (APR) LendingClub offers is 6.53 percent. Its maximum rate is also high, reaching the legal maximum of 35.99 percent. 

LendingClub customer resources

Customer support

You can reach customer support over the phone at 888-596-3157. Representatives are available from 5 a.m to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Saturday. 

Digital experience

LendingClub’s application can be completed online from start to finish, and you can apply for prequalification to can check eligibility without affecting your credit. Your account can be managed online or through the LendingClub's mobile app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices. 

How this lender compares

logo
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
6.53%-35.99%
Loan Amount
$1,000-$60,000
Term Length
24-84 months
Min Credit Score
600
Compare ratesArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate
logo
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.99%-35.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000-$50,000
Term Length
24-72 months
Min Credit Score
600
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate
logo
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Bankrate Score
APR from
9.95%-35.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000-$35,000
Term Length
24-60 months
Min Credit Score
550
Read our reviewArrow Right Icon
on Bankrate

LendingClub vs. Prosper

Just like LendingClub,Prosper accepts joint loan applications and requires a minimum credit score of 600. Prosper offers loans up to $50,000, while LendingClub has a slightly higher maximum amount of $60,000. However, Prosper’s maximum repayment term is just 72 months, making LendingClub a better fit if you want more flexibility and lower monthly loan payments. 

LendingClub vs. Avant

Avant offers similar APRs to LendingClub and similar repayment terms. However, Avant’s loans are limited to $35,000, which is a lower limit than LendingClub’s. 

That said, Avant has an even lower credit score requirement, offering loans to qualified applicants with a score of 550 and above. Avant also offers a wider range of repayment terms, ranging from 24 to 72 months. You may also be able to get your funds in one business day with Avant.

Do you qualify for a LendingClub personal loan?

Like other lenders, LendingClub requires borrowers to be at least 18 years old, reside in one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C. and be U.S. citizens or permanent residents to qualify. Additionally, borrowers must:

  • Have a credit score of at least 600.
  • Have a verifiable bank account.

How to apply for a personal loan with LendingClub

LendingClub’s application process can be done entirely online or over the phone with the help of a representative. That said, applying online is often the more expedient way.

  1. Get a quote: Start by providing some basic information about yourself, such as your date of birth, contact details and annual income. You’ll also be asked to create an account to view potential loan offers.
  2. Add information and finalize your application: If you prequalify, you’ll see the APR, origination fee, terms and maximum amount you can borrow. Select the amount and terms that align with your borrowing needs and submit any required documents. These may include copies of pay stubs and proof of identification.
  3. Review the loan details: Log in to your LendingClub account to see the status of your application. If your loan is approved, read through the details and — if you're satisfied — sign your agreement.

Borrowers taking out a consolidation loan can opt for direct payment to creditors. Though LendingClub doesn’t guarantee a specific funding timeline, the average LendingClub borrower on Bankrate gets their funds in about four days.

How Bankrate rates LendingClub

Overall Score 4.7 Explanation
Availability 5.0 LendingClub offers same-day approval and a low credit score requirement.
Affordability 4.3 LendingClub charges a higher-than-average starting APR and origination fees.
Customer Experience 4.7 Benefits include an online application, mobile app and extended customer service hours.
Transparency 5.0 All rates, fees and credit requirements are listed, and you can prequalify to preview rates.

Methodology

Bankrate's trusted personal loans industry expertise

Read our full methodology

48

years in business

45

lenders reviewed

20

loan features weighed

900

data points collected

Bankrate considers 20 factors when reviewing lenders. We weigh what makes a lender competitive on the market and appealing to borrowers with varying needs. The Bankrate Score for personal loans consists of four categories:

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

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