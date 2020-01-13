Happen Bank Review 2026
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At a glance
Overview
Happen Bank is a good option for consumers looking for an online bank that offers competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) and low fees. Happen Bank also offers a good range of certificates of deposit (CDs) and a low minimum deposit amount compared to what you might find at other banks.
Highlights:ATM Fee Refunds No Monthly Fees
Highlights:
CDs
Checking
Savings
Customer Experience
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.6/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Happen Bank pros and cons
Pros
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Top-tier high-yield savings and checking account.
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No monthly fees on many of its products.
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Early paycheck deposit.
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Cash back on debit purchases.
Cons
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Limited weekday customer support outside Eastern time.
Happen Bank products
Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account
Pros
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No minimum deposit.
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No monthly fee.
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High APY with qualifying deposits.
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ATM card.
Cons
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Monthly deposit of $250 required to get high APY.
The high-yield savings account Happen Bank offers is incredibly accessible. It has a $0 minimum opening deposit. It also doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee, which means any interest you earn won't be eaten into.
To get the highest rate — 4.00% APY — you'll need to make a monthly deposit of at least $250. This isn't the largest requirement out there, and even if you don't make it, you'll still earn a decent 3.00% APY.
Rate history for Happen Bank's Savings account
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Happen Bank certificates of deposit
Pros
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Decent to competitive APYs.
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Six CD terms available.
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Relatively low opening deposit of $500.
Cons
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No specialty CDs.
Happen Bank offers six terms of CDs, ranging from six months to five years. The interest rates for all terms range from decent to competitive. All CDs only require $500 to open, though such a small amount may not yield much over the shortest term.
Happen Bank’s CDs are subject to early withdrawal penalties. For terms of one year or less, the penalty is 90 days simple interest. For terms greater than one year, the penalty is 180 days simple interest.
Rate history for Happen Bank's CD accounts
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Happen Bank LevelUp Checking account
Pros
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Interest-bearing account.
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Cash-back rewards.
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No monthly maintenance fee.
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Unlimited ATM fee rebates.
Cons
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High balance requirement for earning interest.
There is no minimum opening requirement for Happen Bank's rewards checking account, but there is a $2,500 minimum to earn the 1.00% APY. You can also earn 1.00% cash back on eligible debit card purchases and 2% cash back for qualifying timely personal loan payments. Both interest and cash back on checking accounts are uncommon, so even the high minimum to earn a passive yield is better than many other checking account offerings.
Happen Bank doesn't charge monthly maintenance fees, which isn't uncommon for online-only banks. What's less common is that Happen Bank both doesn't charge for using other bank's ATMs, and refunds all ATM fees charged by other banks.
Customer experience
Digital experience. Happen Bank offers tools and features to help consumers manage their money, including a mobile app for depositing checks, accessing budgeting tools, paying bills and more. Happen Bank also lets users link external accounts, create a budget and determine their net worth. Happen Bank’s mobile app is highly rated by both iOS and Android users.
Customer service hours. Customer service representatives can be reached by phone and live chat from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday.
How Happen Bank compares to other banks
Compare different account types offered by Happen Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between June 16, 2026 and June 22, 2026.
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Selected bank
Happen Bank savings account
Bankrate score
4.8
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.8/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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Most comparable
Ally Bank savings account
Bankrate score
4.4
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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Search for or select a bank:
Bankrate score
Bankrate Savings rating
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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APY
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs last updated between June 16, 2026 and June 22, 2026.
|4.00%
|3.00%
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Minimum balance for APY
|$250.00
|$0.00
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Estimated earnings
Interest earned calculation based on a $50,000 deposit amount for a period of 1 year and is rounded to the nearest dollar. Exact earnings are dependent on calendar year, balance, and compounding frequency. Minimum deposit rules may apply.
|$2,000
|$1,500
|Happen Bank offers a LevelUp Savings account that rewards you with a top yield when you make deposits totaling at least $250 per month. The account has no monthly service fees and no minimum balance required to earn interest, though your savings rate can vary if you don't meet the $250 requirement in a given month.
|Ally Bank consistently offers a strong yield on its Online Savings Account. It’s not usually the absolute highest yield, but it is competitive and there’s no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service fee. The bank offers mobile deposit but you’ll need to transfer money to your checking account or Ally’s money market account if you want to access your savings from an ATM.
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N/A
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N/A
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APY offering:
4.00%
5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest.
Minimum deposit for APY:
$0.00
5/5
The minimum deposit amount a financial institution requires in order to open a savings account.
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
A monthly charge a financial institution deducts from an account; can sometimes be waived if certain requirements are met.
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
The lowest balance an account must maintain to avoid a monthly fee.
Access to funds:
Average
4/5
Access to funds scores how many and which ways you can withdraw and deposit funds from a savings account.
Additional savings tools:
No
0/5
Additional savings tools include features such as sub-accounts, roundup savings or other automatic savings features.
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APY offering:
3.00%
4/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest.
Minimum deposit for APY:
$0.00
5/5
The minimum deposit amount a financial institution requires in order to open a savings account.
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
A monthly charge a financial institution deducts from an account; can sometimes be waived if certain requirements are met.
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
The lowest balance an account must maintain to avoid a monthly fee.
Access to funds:
Average
4/5
Access to funds scores how many and which ways you can withdraw and deposit funds from a savings account.
Additional savings tools:
Yes
5/5
Additional savings tools include features such as sub-accounts, roundup savings or other automatic savings features.
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APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest.
The minimum deposit amount a financial institution requires in order to open a savings account.
A monthly charge a financial institution deducts from an account; can sometimes be waived if certain requirements are met.
The lowest balance an account must maintain to avoid a monthly fee.
Access to funds scores how many and which ways you can withdraw and deposit funds from a savings account.
Additional savings tools include features such as sub-accounts, roundup savings or other automatic savings features.
Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.