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Happen Bank Review 2026

Written by
Marcos Cabello, J.D.
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Updated February 24, 2026
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At a glance

Overview

Happen Bank is a good option for consumers looking for an online bank that offers competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) and low fees. Happen Bank also offers a good range of certificates of deposit (CDs) and a low minimum deposit amount compared to what you might find at other banks.

Highlights:

ATM Fee Refunds No Monthly Fees
4.8
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5 /5

Checking

Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0 /5

Savings

Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8 /5

Customer Experience

Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
4.7 /5
Sponsored offers
Info Icon

These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.

Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
3.00
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 6/23/2026
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Watch your money grow with no monthly fees or minimums
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.10
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 6/23/2026
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
$5,000
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Earn up to 4.10% APY. Enter promo code CITBOOST to receive a 0.35% APY bonus on base APY of 3.75% for six months from account opening.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.15
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 6/23/2026
Rating: 4.9 stars out of 5
$1,000
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: New customers: 0.30% APY boost on 3.85% APY thru 2026. Terms apply

Happen Bank pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Top-tier high-yield savings and checking account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly fees on many of its products.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Early paycheck deposit.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Cash back on debit purchases.

Cons

  • Limited weekday customer support outside Eastern time.

Happen Bank products

Happen Bank LevelUp Savings account

4.8
/5
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare savings rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
4.00%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    No minimum deposit.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly fee.

  • Checkmark Icon

    High APY with qualifying deposits.

  • Checkmark Icon

    ATM card.

Cons

  • Monthly deposit of $250 required to get high APY.

The high-yield savings account Happen Bank offers is incredibly accessible. It has a $0 minimum opening deposit. It also doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee, which means any interest you earn won't be eaten into.

To get the highest rate — 4.00% APY — you'll need to make a monthly deposit of at least $250. This isn't the largest requirement out there, and even if you don't make it, you'll still earn a decent 3.00% APY.

Rate history for Happen Bank's Savings account

See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

Happen Bank
APY
APY
Info Icon
National average APY
How do we get this data?
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Happen Bank certificates of deposit

4.5
/5
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare CD rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
Info Icon
1-year APY: 3.50%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
3-year APY: 3.45%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
5-year APY: 3.40%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Minimum deposit:
$500.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Early withdrawal penalty:
Good
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Decent to competitive APYs.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Six CD terms available.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Relatively low opening deposit of $500.

Cons

  • No specialty CDs.

Happen Bank offers six terms of CDs, ranging from six months to five years. The interest rates for all terms range from decent to competitive. All CDs only require $500 to open, though such a small amount may not yield much over the shortest term.

Happen Bank’s CDs are subject to early withdrawal penalties. For terms of one year or less, the penalty is 90 days simple interest. For terms greater than one year, the penalty is 180 days simple interest.

Rate history for Happen Bank's CD accounts

See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

Happen Bank
APY
APY
Info Icon
National average APY
Caret Down Icon
How do we get this data?
Info Icon

Happen Bank LevelUp Checking account

5.0
/5
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare checking rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
Minimum deposit:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Overdraft fees:
Excellent
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Interest-bearing account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Cash-back rewards.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly maintenance fee.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Unlimited ATM fee rebates.

Cons

  • High balance requirement for earning interest.

There is no minimum opening requirement for Happen Bank's rewards checking account, but there is a $2,500 minimum to earn the 1.00% APY. You can also earn 1.00% cash back on eligible debit card purchases and 2% cash back for qualifying timely personal loan payments. Both interest and cash back on checking accounts are uncommon, so even the high minimum to earn a passive yield is better than many other checking account offerings. 

Happen Bank doesn't charge monthly maintenance fees, which isn't uncommon for online-only banks. What's less common is that Happen Bank both doesn't charge for using other bank's ATMs, and refunds all ATM fees charged by other banks.

See more: Bankrate's picks for the best high-yield checking accounts

Customer experience

4.7
/5
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
See methodology
SCORE BREAKDOWN
Hours of operation:
Great
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Amount of customer service options:
Great
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon
Average mobile app rating:
Excellent
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Digital experience. Happen Bank offers tools and features to help consumers manage their money, including a mobile app for depositing checks, accessing budgeting tools, paying bills and more. Happen Bank also lets users link external accounts, create a budget and determine their net worth. Happen Bank’s mobile app is highly rated by both iOS and Android users. 

Customer service hours. Customer service representatives can be reached by phone and live chat from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Monday through Saturday.

How Happen Bank compares to other banks

Compare different account types offered by Happen Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between June 16, 2026 and June 22, 2026.

Selected bank
Happen Bank savings account
Happen Bank Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Info Icon
Most comparable
Ally Bank savings account
Ally Bank Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Info Icon
Read review
Search for or select a bank:
Caret Down Icon
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Read review
APY
Info Icon
4.00% 3.00%
Minimum balance for APY
$250.00 $0.00
Estimated earnings
Info Icon
$2,000 $1,500
Happen Bank offers a LevelUp Savings account that rewards you with a top yield when you make deposits totaling at least $250 per month. The account has no monthly service fees and no minimum balance required to earn interest, though your savings rate can vary if you don't meet the $250 requirement in a given month. Ally Bank consistently offers a strong yield on its Online Savings Account. It’s not usually the absolute highest yield, but it is competitive and there’s no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service fee. The bank offers mobile deposit but you’ll need to transfer money to your checking account or Ally’s money market account if you want to access your savings from an ATM.
  • No minimum deposit amount.
  • No monthly fees.
  • Competitive yield.
  • Ally Bank offers a consistently strong yield on its Online Savings Account.
  • Ally Bank has savings tools, such as Surprise Savings where Ally Bank looks at your linked checking account for savings opportunities.
    N/A
  • Monthly deposit requirement to get the best APY.
  • Ally Bank doesn’t offer ATM access directly from its savings account.
  • Some other online banks offer a higher yield than Ally Bank.
    N/A
APY offering:
4.00%
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Access to funds:
Average
4/5
Info Icon
Additional savings tools:
No
0/5
Info Icon
APY offering:
3.00%
4/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit for APY:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum balance to avoid fee:
$0.00
5/5
Info Icon
Access to funds:
Average
4/5
Info Icon
Additional savings tools:
Yes
5/5
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Bankrate does not currently track additional product details for this bank.
Learn more: Best online banks

We want to know what you think about Happen Bank

Do you have experience with Happen Bank? Let us know your thoughts.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

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