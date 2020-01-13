Happen Bank Review 2026

APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs last updated between June 16, 2026 and June 22, 2026.

1-year APY: 3.50% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon 3-year APY: 3.45% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon 5-year APY: 3.40% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon Minimum deposit: $500.00 5/5 The minimum deposit amount a financial institution requires in order to open a CD. Info Icon Early withdrawal penalty: Good 4/5 A penalty incurred when funds have been withdrawn from a CD before its maturity date. Info Icon Offers specialty CDs: No 0/5 Specialty CDs include no-penalty CDs, bump-up CDs and add-on CDs. Info Icon Number of CD terms: 6 4/5 The number of CD terms a financial institution offers. Info Icon

1-year APY: 3.90% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon 3-year APY: 4.05% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon 5-year APY: 4.15% 5/5 APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs are selected based on Bankrate reviews of the highest rates a bank offers between the term ranges of 7 and 17 months. This excludes jumbo CDs and applies when the minimum deposit is $25k or less. Info Icon Minimum deposit: $2,500.00 3/5 The minimum deposit amount a financial institution requires in order to open a CD. Info Icon Early withdrawal penalty: Good 4/5 A penalty incurred when funds have been withdrawn from a CD before its maturity date. Info Icon Offers specialty CDs: No 0/5 Specialty CDs include no-penalty CDs, bump-up CDs and add-on CDs. Info Icon Number of CD terms: 11 5/5 The number of CD terms a financial institution offers. Info Icon