Accordia Bank Review 2026
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At a glance
Overview
Accordia Bank, an online-only bank, offers just two types of deposit accounts: certificates of deposit (CDs) and a savings account. This bank is ideal for those who just want to park their cash and let their savings grow, since it offers high annual percentage yields (APYs) but a bare bones digital experience.
Highlights:High APY
Highlights:
CDs
Savings
Customer Experience
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These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.6/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.8/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Offers featured here have been sponsored which impacts how, where, and in what order the products appear. Not all offers are displayed on this page.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Accordia Bank is an online-only division of Utah-based Capital Community Bank but anyone can open its high-yielding accounts. You won’t have a lot to choose from though: just four terms of CDs and one savings account. And notably, Accordia doesn’t have its own mobile app. Customers have to use the parent bank’s app, which isn’t rated particularly well by the few users who have reviewed it.
Plus, the bank has limited customer service hours during the week, and none on the weekend.
But if all you're really after is high rates, Accordia could be a good option.
Pros
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Competitive yields on its CDs and savings account.
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Reasonable minimum opening deposits.
Cons
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Only a handful of CD terms available.
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Minimalist website experience.
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No stand-alone mobile app.
Accordia Bank banking products
Accordia Bank certificates of deposit overview
Pros
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All Accordia CDs earn solid or high yields.
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Early withdrawal penalties are reasonable.
Cons
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Only a handful of terms to choose from.
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No dedicated app for Accordia; customers must use the parent’s bank app.
Though Accordia only offers a small selection of CDs, the terms have just enough range — from six months to three years — that you can still take advantage of the high APYs with a small CD ladder. The $1,000 minimum deposit is relatively standard, but note that many online banks have lower minimum deposit requirements.
Rate history for Accordia Bank's CD accounts
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.
Accordia Bank High-Yield Savings account overview
Pros
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Competitive APY.
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No monthly fee.
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Low minimum opening deposit of $100.
Cons
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Limited ways to deposit and withdraw funds.
Accordia's savings account has a competitive APY that’s marketed prominently but the bank reveals little else about the account on the website. Bankrate writers and editors had to call the bank to get simple information, such as the fact that the account doesn’t have any monthly fees.
The other drawback to this account is that there are limited funding and withdrawal options: you can deposit money via a wire transfer, ACH transfer from a different bank account or by mailing a check.
Customer experience
Customer support. Customer service representatives are available over the phone on a limited basis, especially compared to other online-only banks. You can only reach someone 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time, Monday through Friday. But Accordia omits its operating hours from its website, which isn’t very user-friendly.
The bank’s website does feature a form to ask questions and an email that reaches the bank, but there’s no live-chat option.
Not-great digital experience. Banking can be done through Accordia's website or through a mobile app, which it provides through its parent bank, Capital Community Bank. The app is listed as CCBankUtah on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Neither app has been particularly well reviewed by the few users that have rated it.
In general, Accordia offers a very stripped down digital experience. There is no landing page for its savings account, for example, where you can read more about its features. If you do become a customer, you'll likely have to call customer service to get answers to your questions as there are only seven FAQs listed. Other online banks provide a fuller, more transparent website experience.
How Accordia Bank compares to other banks
Compare different account types offered by Accordia Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Aug. 12, 2026 and Aug. 18, 2026.
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Selected bank
Accordia Bank savings account
Bankrate score
4.6
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.6/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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Most comparable
Capital One savings account
Bankrate score
4.5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.5/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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Search for or select a bank:
Bankrate score
Bankrate Savings rating
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Annual percentage yields (APYs), minimum opening deposit requirements and minimum balances to avoid monthly service fees are some of the things that make up Bankrate’s score.
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APY
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account. APY includes the effects of compounding interest. APYs last updated between Aug. 12, 2026 and Aug. 18, 2026.
|5.00%
|3.00%
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Minimum balance for APY
|$0.00
|$0.00
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Estimated earnings
Interest earned calculation based on a $50,000 deposit amount for a period of 1 year and is rounded to the nearest dollar. Exact earnings are dependent on calendar year, balance, and compounding frequency. Minimum deposit rules may apply.
|$2,500
|$1,500
|Accordia Bank is a saver’s bank. In addition to high-yielding CDs, it also offers a high-yield savings account. There’s no monthly fee for the account. But you’re limited in how you can deposit and withdraw funds to wire transfer, ACH transfer from a different bank account or mailing a check.
|Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings Account earns a strong yield (though it’s not the absolute highest available). It doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit and you won’t pay a monthly service fee with this account. Capital One is one of the few online banks that has a branch network if you want the option of in-person banking, though they’re only in select states.
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