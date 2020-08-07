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Accordia Bank Review 2026

Written by
Marcos Cabello, J.D.
Edited by
Yuliya Goldshteyn
Updated August 17, 2026

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At a glance

Overview

Accordia Bank, an online-only bank, offers just two types of deposit accounts: certificates of deposit (CDs) and a savings account. This bank is ideal for those who just want to park their cash and let their savings grow, since it offers high annual percentage yields (APYs) but a bare bones digital experience.

Highlights:

High APY
4.1
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Info Icon

CDs

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1 /5

Savings

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6 /5

Customer Experience

Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3.0 /5
Sponsored offers
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These are sponsored offers rated highly by us for competitive rates, fees, and minimums.

Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
3.00
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 8/19/2026
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Watch your money grow with no monthly fees or minimums
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.10
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 8/19/2026
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
$5,000
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: Earn up to 4.10% APY. Enter promo code CITBOOST to receive a 0.35% APY bonus on base APY of 3.75% for six months from account opening.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
3.99
%
APY
APY
Info Icon
As of 8/19/2026
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right Icon
Promoted offer: No monthly fee, proudly offering some of the best rates since 2018

Overall

Accordia Bank is an online-only division of Utah-based Capital Community Bank but anyone can open its high-yielding accounts. You won’t have a lot to choose from though: just four terms of CDs and one savings account. And notably, Accordia doesn’t have its own mobile app. Customers have to use the parent bank’s app, which isn’t rated particularly well by the few users who have reviewed it. 

Plus, the bank has limited customer service hours during the week, and none on the weekend.

But if all you're really after is high rates, Accordia could be a good option.

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Competitive yields on its CDs and savings account.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Reasonable minimum opening deposits.

Cons

  • Only a handful of CD terms available.

  • Minimalist website experience.

  • No stand-alone mobile app.

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Accordia Bank banking products

Accordia Bank certificates of deposit overview

4.1
/5
Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare CD rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
Info Icon
1-year APY: 4.20%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
3-year APY: 3.65%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
5-year APY: 3.30%
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Minimum deposit:
$1,000.00
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon
Early withdrawal penalty:
Good
Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    All Accordia CDs earn solid or high yields.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Early withdrawal penalties are reasonable.

Cons

  • Only a handful of terms to choose from.

  • No dedicated app for Accordia; customers must use the parent’s bank app.

Though Accordia only offers a small selection of CDs, the terms have just enough range — from six months to three years — that you can still take advantage of the high APYs with a small CD ladder. The $1,000 minimum deposit is relatively standard, but note that many online banks have lower minimum deposit requirements.

Rate history for Accordia Bank's CD accounts

See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

Accordia Bank
APY
APY
Info Icon
National average APY
Caret Down Icon
How do we get this data?
Info Icon

Accordia Bank High-Yield Savings account overview

4.6
/5
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
See methodology Compare savings rates
SCORE BREAKDOWN
APY offering:
5.00%
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon
Minimum deposit:
$100.00
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Monthly service fee:
$0.00
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5/5
Info Icon

Pros

  • Checkmark Icon

    Competitive APY.

  • Checkmark Icon

    No monthly fee.

  • Checkmark Icon

    Low minimum opening deposit of $100.

Cons

  • Limited ways to deposit and withdraw funds.

Accordia's savings account has a competitive APY that’s marketed prominently but the bank reveals little else about the account on the website. Bankrate writers and editors had to call the bank to get simple information, such as the fact that the account doesn’t have any monthly fees.

The other drawback to this account is that there are limited funding and withdrawal options: you can deposit money via a wire transfer, ACH transfer from a different bank account or by mailing a check.

Customer experience

3.0
/5
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
See methodology
SCORE BREAKDOWN
Hours of operation:
Average
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Amount of customer service options:
Good
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon
Average mobile app rating:
Good
Rating: 3 stars out of 5
3/5
Info Icon

Customer support. Customer service representatives are available over the phone on a limited basis, especially compared to other online-only banks. You can only reach someone 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time, Monday through Friday. But Accordia omits its operating hours from its website, which isn’t very user-friendly. 

The bank’s website does feature a form to ask questions and an email that reaches the bank, but there’s no live-chat option. 

Not-great digital experience. Banking can be done through Accordia's website or through a mobile app, which it provides through its parent bank, Capital Community Bank. The app is listed as CCBankUtah on the Apple App and Google Play stores. Neither app has been particularly well reviewed by the few users that have rated it. 

In general, Accordia offers a very stripped down digital experience. There is no landing page for its savings account, for example, where you can read more about its features. If you do become a customer, you'll likely have to call customer service to get answers to your questions as there are only seven FAQs listed. Other online banks provide a fuller, more transparent website experience.

How Accordia Bank compares to other banks

Compare different account types offered by Accordia Bank. Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown were updated between Aug. 12, 2026 and Aug. 18, 2026.

Selected bank
Accordia Bank savings account
Accordia Bank Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Info Icon
Most comparable
Capital One savings account
Capital One Logo
Member FDIC
Bankrate score
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Info Icon
Read review
Search for or select a bank:
Caret Down Icon
Bankrate score
Info Icon
Read review
APY
Info Icon
5.00% 3.00%
Minimum balance for APY
$0.00 $0.00
Estimated earnings
Info Icon
$2,500 $1,500
Accordia Bank is a saver’s bank. In addition to high-yielding CDs, it also offers a high-yield savings account. There’s no monthly fee for the account. But you’re limited in how you can deposit and withdraw funds to wire transfer, ACH transfer from a different bank account or mailing a check. Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings Account earns a strong yield (though it’s not the absolute highest available). It doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit and you won’t pay a monthly service fee with this account. Capital One is one of the few online banks that has a branch network if you want the option of in-person banking, though they’re only in select states.
  • The account earns a high yield.
  • No monthly fee.
  • Low minimum opening deposit.
  • The bank pays a strong yield.
  • No monthly service fee.
  • No minimum opening deposit.
    N/A
  • Can only deposit and withdraw funds via ACH transfer, wire transfer or mailing a check.
  • There is no mobile check deposit.
  • No dedicated app for Accordia; customers must use the parent’s bank app.
  • No ATM access for withdrawals.
    N/A
Learn more: Bankrate's best banks

Review methodology

To determine a financial institutions' deposit Bankrate Score, Bankrate rates banks and credit unions on a scale of one (1) to five (5) stars — with five (5) the highest rating — based on a variety of factors relating to the bank or credit union's products and services. Banks and credit unions are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

When a bank has entered a consent decree, been assessed a penalty in a case brought by a federal regulator or in a certified, federal class-action lawsuit, or received a federal judgment for harming its banking customers within the past three years, we deduct one point for each penalty received from its total Bankrate Score, with a floor of zero (0) stars. 

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