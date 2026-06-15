30-year mortgage rates increase - How long will rates stay here? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, June 15, 2026
National mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM increased, while jumbo loan rates receded.
Mortgage rates are stuck in a holding pattern, largely because the bond market is feeling the stress of the ongoing war in Iran. Since fixed mortgage rates are tied directly to 10-year bond yields, current elevated bond yields mean mortgage rates are also up.
New Consumer Price Index data, which showed annual inflation at 4.2% in May, was expected. Despite being anticipated, it’s over twice the rate of the Federal Reserve’s benchmark inflation rate. This means that a rate cut from the Fed, which would indirectly lower mortgage rates, could be off the table in 2026.
“The market continues to process inflation data, employment numbers and expectations surrounding future Federal Reserve actions, but much of that information has already been absorbed by investors,” says Anthony Kellum, president and CEO of Kellum Mortgage. “In my view, we are currently in a period of observation rather than reaction. Financial markets appear to be waiting for stronger signals before making decisive moves.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.57%
|6.53%
|+0.04%
|15-year fixed
|5.93%
|5.89%
|+0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|5.81%
|5.70%
|+0.11%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.70%
|6.70%
|0.00%
Rates as of 06/15/2026.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of June 15, 2026 at 06:34 AM ET. Calculate your mortgage payment based on today’s rates.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.57 percent, an increase of 0.04 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.58 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $76.40 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.31 over what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.04%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.93 percent, up 0.04 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $100.81 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM advances
0.11%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.81 percent, up 0.11 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.81 percent would cost approximately $70.49 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage remains steady
0.00%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.70 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.73 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.00 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's unchanged $0.00 over what you would have paid last week.
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Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate falls
0.02%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.69 percent, down 0.02 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.71 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $70.49 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.11 per $100,000 compared to last week.
How to get a low mortgage rate today
To get the best mortgage rate, follow these steps to strengthen your application:
- Grow your credit score: Stay on top of your monthly due dates and wipe out existing debt to grow your score. A higher score will unlock a better rate, with the best rates going to those with a score of 780 or higher.
- Shop around: It pays to shop around mortgage offers because rates and fees can vary so much by lender. By comparing offers from different lenders, you could save thousands of dollars.
- Lock your rate: When you get the rate you want, lock it. This can help you take advantage of dips in the market. Ask your lender if they offer a float-down option, which will allow you to adjust your rate downward if market rates dip lower.
- Put more money down: A higher down payment tells your lender that you mean business, and you'll be seen as less of a risk. You’ll get a better offer due to this decrease in risk.
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
In an uncertain market, a rate lock can add a degree of dependability. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home. Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
Where are mortgage rates headed in 2026?
The initial dip in mortgage rates at the start of the year was short-lived as rates reversed course by the end of the first quarter. The lowest rate for the year so far was 6.09% on February 18. Since then, rates have risen nearly 40 basis points and currently sit in the mid-6% range.
At the beginning of the year, Bankrate projected rates could fall as low as 5.7%. The unpredictable conflict in Iran has dated previous mortgage rate forecasts. The ensuing spike in oil costs and 10-year Treasury yields has pushed mortgage rates higher. Even if the war is resolved, the lasting wrinkles could take time to work out.
Where they’ll go the rest of the year depends on a few things: a resolution to the war in Iran, new economic data and how the Fed responds to these changing factors.
Learn more: Bankrate’s weekly mortgage rate analysis
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
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