Mortgage rates jump to two-year high, approach 7.5%
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|7.38%
|6.76%
|6.39%
|6.44%
|6.09%
|15-year
|6.31%
|6.08%
|5.60%
|5.74%
|5.45%
|30-year jumbo
|7.04%
|6.63%
|6.38%
|6.55%
|6.22%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.33 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
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Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2026 is $106,800, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in August 2026 was $429,100, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 7.38% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $2,372 amounts to about 27% of the typical family’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, home prices are still rising — the National Association of Realtors reports the median home price was up 1.6% over the past year, and the median of $429,100 was an all-time high for the month of August. However, values have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Still, signs are mixed. The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released in late September showed national home prices grew 1.9% in the year ending in July, marking an acceleration.
What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?
Inflation held at 3.4% in August, although the Fed’s preferred measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, was 3.0% for September. Oil prices have spiked amid the conflict in Iran, pushing inflation up and lifting mortgage rates from their 2026 low of 6.09%. Rising inflation has been the main driver of higher mortgage rates — the consumer price index has pushed well above the Fed’s 2% target, and 10-year Treasury yields hit 5.3% this week, well up from earlier in the year.
“Inflation as reported by PCE on Wednesday offered a potential respite for bonds but unfortunately, the trend is not our friend,” says James Sahnger of C2 Financial Corp. “Since mid-April, the 10-year has risen from 4.22% to as high as 5.30% mid-day Wednesday.”
Housing economists no longer expect mortgage rates to fall below 6% in the near future, and even a return below 7% seems a stretch. That reality that’s affecting home sales. Higher mortgage rates, still-record home prices and persistent inflation are likely to put the brakes on home sales. Instead, rates have risen sharply, a situation only exacerbated by the Fed’s Sept. 16 rate hike.
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