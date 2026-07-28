What this means for you

They needed to stretch their budget further

What this means for you

They needed to stretch their budget further

If you bought a home within the last few years, you might face some mortgage rate regrets. But as everyday people have told me, life doesn’t wait for the market. You needed a home at the time you bought it, not before or after when rates were different.

While rates are still relatively high, they’ve fallen from their peak a few years ago. And if you’re looking for a lower monthly payment, it’s worth checking if you’re paying more than today’s average mortgage rate. If you are, a refinance may be on the table.

The math can be complicated, with interest rates, closing costs and amortization schedules to consider. And you can’t always count on your lender to do this math for you.

But crunching the numbers is key to making the right refi move. Here’s how three homeowners decided it was worth it for them.

They wanted a lower mortgage payment

When Bob Bradley, a 44-year-old publicist based in Orange County, Calif., married his wife, Kristy Andre, they needed a house to fit their blended family. He sold his 2%-rate condominium to fund a down payment on their family home. The couple bought at a 6.125% rate in June 2024.

For nearly two years, he tracked the mortgage market. And in March 2026, the couple refinanced into a 5.5%, 30-year mortgage to lower their monthly payment. Experts commonly advise that refinancing can make sense if you lower your rate by at least 0.75 percentage points.

The refi decreased their monthly payments by $300. Still, he’s aware that choosing the longer loan term reset the amortization clock.

“I don’t want to have a home loan for the rest of my life,” he says. “When I’m in my 70s, that’s just not fun.”

That’s why their sights are set on another refi — to a 15-year mortgage. He’s hoping for a rate below 5% or to pay off enough principal so that the new, shorter-term payment isn’t dramatically higher than their current payment.

He knows a shorter mortgage term will help them own the home sooner and save money on interest overall. “Refinancing is a long game,” he explains. “We’re trying to pay less out of pocket over the next few decades.”

Their plan makes sense. Chris Mayer, CEO of mortgage lender Longbridge Financial, works with older homebuyers who are still paying off mortgages in retirement — because earlier in life, they kept resetting their loan terms. Now, they struggle to make those payments on reduced incomes.

There are two ways to avoid this. First, Mayer says, you can refinance into a shorter loan term, which might also land you a lower interest rate. Second, if you can afford it, you can pay extra toward the principal for a faster repayment.

Bradley admits the refinancing math can be complicated. “The numbers thrown at buyers and those refinancing can be shocking at times,” he says.

“Once you’ve gone through the process at least once, the following times get a little easier.”

They didn’t want to feel “house poor”

Rebecca J., a 32-year-old Dallas resident, and her husband erred on the side of caution when it came to homebuying.



In 2024, the couple gave up a 3% rate for a home with more square footage that was closer to their jobs. They found a 30-year mortgage at a 7% rate. “We went into it expecting that we were going to be refinancing whenever the rates moved into an optimal zone,” she explains. “We wanted to get at least down a percentage [point].”

She actively monitored rates and Federal Reserve decisions. And in February 2026, they pulled the trigger on another 30-year-term refinance at a 5.59% rate.

“We have always wanted to not be house poor,” Rebecca says. “We’re both pretty risk-averse people. So the 30-year felt like a stable, reasonable amount that we knew we could afford.”

The savings on their monthly payments now cover Rebecca’s new car payment.

The couple went with the lender recommended by their real estate agent, but research shows that you can save even more money by making lenders compete for your business. In fact, nearly 9 in 10 homebuyers are paying the Hidden Homeownership Tax. Find out if you’re overpaying where you live using the tracker below.

Mayer suggests spending as much time comparing mortgage offers as you might the prices for flights or other big purchases. “When you think about how much you spend on your home over your lifetime, it’s worth the time and effort,” he says.

The quality of service and loan term options are other factors to consider, in addition to rates, Mayer says.

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s advice to her homebuying friends is to come up with a home price you think you can afford, and then divide it in half to find your real, affordable number.

“About half the people I know who had bought a house wish they bought less,” she says.

They needed to stretch their budget further

Michael Downs, a 31-year-old Best Buy technician, and his wife, Shalyn, live in a rural Missouri home they built with a construction-to-permanent loan at an 8% rate in 2023.

The couple needed the space, but they felt stretched financially after moving in. Construction costs had been higher than expected. Property taxes increased. And just in the past year, they’ve received two letters in the mail from their utility company announcing 4% rate increases.

The couple is also paying off $16,000 of credit card and medical debt with help from Money Management International (MMI), a nonprofit credit counseling agency.

“At the end of the day, costs are going up, and the pay we get doesn’t climb,” Downs says. “So it does make things tighter.”

The couple watched the market, waiting for rates to drop, and was recently able to refinance to an adjustable 5.1% with a $6,000, one-point buydown. The monthly payment is more aligned with their budget, leaving them with wiggle room to afford utilities and other rising costs due to inflation.

“Now, we’re back to treading water,” Downs says.

Although they started over with a new 30-year term — which means paying more in interest overall — Mayer says a refi can help homeowners stay in their homes when finances are tough. “The data suggests the vast majority of homeowners will do anything they can to make the mortgage payments,” he explains.

And staying in your home, even if it takes you longer to pay it off, is usually better than the alternative.

Providing access to refinancing will help people, over time, manage their home. — Chris Mayer, CEO of Longbridge Financial

What this means for you

There are several factors you’ll want to consider if you choose to refi, including the cost and total interest payments. Let’s say you originally bought a $400,000 house with a 30-year mortgage at a 7% rate. Your monthly payment is $2,661.

After two years, you’ve paid $55,449 in interest — I know, a tough pill to swallow. Your principal balance is down to $391,580.

Now, you might want to refi at a 6% rate but keep the 30-year term. There are two advantages:

Your monthly payment will fall to $2,348, $313 less than you paid before.

You’ll pay less in total interest, saving you around $49,000 over the life of the loan.

There are also a couple considerations:

It’ll take two extra years to fully own your house.

You’ll reset the amortization clock, which means most of your payments will go toward interest again. And years down the road, you’ll have less home equity than you would’ve on the original timeline.

But let’s say you refi at a 6% rate for a shorter 20-year term. Now,

You’ll own your home in 22 years total, or eight years sooner than you would’ve originally. And if you plan to move soon, this is a good way to get more out of that sale — as long as you can recoup the closing costs and afford the higher monthly payment.

You’ll save around $221,000 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Just consider that your monthly payment will go up to $2,805, or $144 more than your original payment.

You can also usually refi at a custom term length, like 20 or 25 years. When you’re shopping for refi lenders, you might ask for quotes based on a couple different terms to compare the numbers.

Original loan: $391,580 principal balance remaining Refinance: 30-year Refinance: 20-year Rate 7% 6% 6% Total time to own your home 30 years 32 years 22 years Monthly payment $2,661 $2,348 $2,805 Total interest paid $558,036 $509,048 $337,165

Finally, there’s the cost of a refinance. Here’s what your options might look like:

You pay the closing costs upfront, which are typically 2-5% of your refi loan amount. In the example above, that could cost around $13,706 (3.5%).

You roll the closing costs into the loan balance, which then accrues interest. At 6% over 30 years, your monthly payment would increase by $82 and you’d pay an extra $15,869 in total interest.

You go for a no-closing cost refi, which usually means a higher interest rate, a higher loan balance or both.

The math might sound like a lot of work. But crunching the numbers is essential to help you save thousands of dollars or own your home sooner. Using a refinance calculator or talking to an unbiased expert, like a housing counselor, can help.

I’m listening for stories about buying a home — the good, the bad and the unexpected. You can connect with me at kkelton@bankrate.com