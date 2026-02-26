Buying A Home
Buying a home is a big step. Here is advice, rates and more to buy the home of your dreams.
Latest Articles
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Best mortgage lenders in Florida in 2026
Here are some of the best mortgage lenders in Florida in 2026.4 min read Mar 17, 2026
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What is owner financing, and how does it work?
In this arrangement, the seller — not a a mortgage lender — loans money to the buyer.5 min read Mar 13, 2026
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Best mortgage lenders in California for 2026
Here are some of the best mortgage lenders in California in 2025.3 min read Mar 13, 2026
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What is the typical down payment on a house?
The typical mortgage down payment might not be as much as you think.4 min read Mar 13, 2026
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Guide to first-time homebuyer grants
There’s one key fact that separates first-time homebuyer grants from other forms of help.7 min read Feb 28, 2026
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Best mortgage lenders in Texas in 2026
Here are some of the best mortgage lenders in Texas in 2026.4 min read Feb 27, 2026
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Best mortgage lenders for first-time homebuyers in 2026
Our list of lenders best suited to helping out a novice homeowner-to-be.5 min read Feb 27, 2026
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Mortgage rate forecast: March 2026
Bankrate analysts and others weigh in on what to expect for mortgage rates in March.4 min read Feb 27, 2026
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Guide to first-time homebuyer loans and programs
A comprehensive guide to grants and other tools that can make your homeownership dreams come true.9 min read Feb 27, 2026
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Best FHA mortgage lenders in 2026
When it comes to these easier-to-qualify-for loans, these lenders are tops.4 min read Feb 26, 2026