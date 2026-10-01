- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 5.875%
- APRAPR
- 6.625%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,799
- Points
- 1.945
- Upfront costs
- $22,170
- 8-year cost
- $277,656
- Customer score
Best FHA mortgage lenders for 2026
Bankrate evaluated more than 1,900 mortgage lenders, representing nearly 87% of those that issued loans in 2025. In addition to evaluating rates, we also weighed how smoothly each lender gets borrowers from application to closing, using origination complaint data reported to the CFPB. The lenders on our list also handled a higher-than-average volume of FHA loans, so you know they’re familiar with the ins and outs of the program.
FHA loan rates today
Showing results for: Single-family home, 30 year fixed and 5 year ARM mortgages with all points options.
For live offers, represented by the solid button on each, we earn a fixed fee if you connect with the lender.
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.250%
- APRAPR
- 7.010%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,009
- Points
- 1.917
- Upfront costs
- $22,203
- 8-year cost
- $295,681
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.250%
- APRAPR
- 7.018%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,944
- Points
- 1.87
- Upfront costs
- $22,670
- 8-year cost
- $296,148
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.375%
- APRAPR
- 7.123%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,059
- Points
- 1.923
- Upfront costs
- $23,739
- 8-year cost
- $303,230
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.624%
- APRAPR
- 6.808%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,841
- Points
- 1.544
- Upfront costs
- $11,259
- 8-year cost
- $313,250
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.590%
- APRAPR
- 6.810%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,828
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,395
- 8-year cost
- $313,746
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.625%
- APRAPR
- 7.408%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,092
- Points
- 1.875
- Upfront costs
- $22,925
- 8-year cost
- $314,464
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.750%
- APRAPR
- 6.903%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,903
- Points
- 1.055
- Upfront costs
- $8,030
- 8-year cost
- $315,734
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.748%
- APRAPR
- 6.947%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,891
- Points
- 1.761
- Upfront costs
- $12,060
- 8-year cost
- $320,038
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.168%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.515
- Upfront costs
- $10,040
- 8-year cost
- $330,204
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.000%
- APRAPR
- 7.209%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,992
- Points
- 1.875
- Upfront costs
- $12,425
- 8-year cost
- $332,589
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 7.375%
- APRAPR
- 7.581%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $4,144
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $12,000
- 8-year cost
- $351,194
- Customer score
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About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our “Advertisers”). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a “Next” button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.
Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.
Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertisers phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.
Loans Above $832,750 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $832,750, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.
Taxes and Insurance Excluded from Loan Terms: The loan terms (APR and Payment examples) shown above do not include amounts for taxes or insurance premiums. Your monthly payment amount will be greater if taxes and insurance premiums are included.
Consumer Satisfaction: If you have used Bankrate.com and have not received the advertised loan terms or otherwise been dissatisfied with your experience with any Advertiser, we want to hear from you. Please click here to provide your comments to Bankrate Quality Control.
Best FHA loan lenders
FHA loans can be a good fit for homebuyers with a credit score below 620 or a down payment of 10% or less. These loans, backed by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), offer more flexibility than conventional loans. But while every FHA lender must follow the program’s guidelines, that doesn’t mean they all offer the same rate or borrowing experience.
That’s why the lender you choose matters as much as the loan program itself. Bankrate's Hidden Homeownership Tax research found that 83% of FHA borrowers overpaid on their mortgage in 2025 because they didn’t compare lenders before choosing one, missing out on average savings of 17%. On a $400,000 mortgage, that’s an extra $68,000 in avoidable costs over a 30-year loan term.
Each lender below cleared a high bar: a 4-star or better Overall or Bankrate Rating, licensed to lend in at least 30 states and a complaint rating of 2 stars or better. On top of that, at least 30% of the lender’s total loan volume had to be FHA originations, well above what’s typical for most lenders. Volume at that level means a lender's systems and underwriters are built around FHA's particular rules rather than bolted on for the occasional FHA borrower.
AdvantageFirst Lending
AdvantageFirst Lending
Overview
AdvantageFirst Lending is a small, family-owned lender based in Lake Forest, California, that earned a 4-star Overall Rating from Bankrate, with FHA loans making up 54% of its origination volume — well above the market average. It's a solid fit for borrowers who want a lender steeped in FHA lending and don't mind working with a smaller shop; it doesn't publish a specific minimum credit score, so it's worth asking directly about your situation.
American Financing Corporation
American Financing Corporation
Overview
American Financing Corporation, a Colorado-based lender known for its salaried, non-commissioned loan officers, earned a 4-star Overall Rating from Bankrate, with FHA loans making up 43% of its origination volume. Because loan officers aren't paid on commission, they have less built-in incentive to steer you toward a pricier product than you need. The lender also underwrites loans in-house rather than outsourcing that step.
IntelliLoan
IntelliLoan
Overview
IntelliLoan, based in Irvine, California, has been originating loans since 1993 and earned a 5-star Overall Rating, with FHA loans accounting for 76% of its 2025 origination volume. That combination — a top rating paired with heavy FHA focus — makes it one of the more dependable picks if you want a lender that specializes in FHA rather than dabbles in it.
Mutual of Omaha
Mutual of Omaha
Overview
Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, the mortgage arm of a Fortune 500 insurance and financial services company, earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating, driven by competitive advertised rates and a broad geographic reach. It also closes more loan volume than the other five lenders on this list combined, so this isn't a small operation handling FHA loans on the side. It's a strong fit if you want a well-known name and in-person service rather than a smaller, online-only shop.
Oceanside Mortgage
Oceanside Mortgage
Overview
Oceanside Mortgage, a family-owned direct lender based in Toms River, New Jersey, since 1996, earned a 5-star Overall Rating. FHA loans make up 97% of its origination volume — by far the highest concentration on this list — and it advertises no lender fees, ever. That fee waiver alone can save a borrower several hundred dollars or more at closing, depending on loan size.
Sun West Mortgage
Sun West Mortgage
Overview
Sun West Mortgage, a Cerritos, California-based lender in business since 1980, earned a 4-star Overall Rating, with FHA loans comprising 40% of its origination volume. It's also the only lender on this list licensed in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, backed by a branch network rather than an online-only setup — a strong option if you want an actual office to walk into, especially in markets most other U.S. lenders don't serve.
Honorable mentions
These five lenders all earned at least a 4-star Overall or Bankrate rating, but each falls short of the full best list for a different reason: some limit who can apply, some lend in fewer than 30 states, and a couple do plenty of FHA lending but not quite enough to clear our 30% concentration bar. Still, each is worth a look if you want a few more options to consider.
|Lender name
|Star Rating (Overall vs. Bankrate)
|Why they're worth mentioning
|Delmar Financing
|5 (Bankrate)
|Delmar earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating on pricing and lends in more than 40 states by its own count, but FHA loans make up less than a quarter of its origination volume.
|Directions Home Loan
|4 (Overall)
|Directions Home Loan clears both our rating and FHA-concentration bars comfortably — 46% of its volume is FHA loans — but it's licensed in only 22 states.
|Quaint Oak Mortgage
|4 (Overall)
|Quaint Oak clears our 4-star rating bar, but FHA loans account for under 27% of its volume. It's a mortgage banking subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bank, which is marking its 100th year in business in 2026.
|Saygo Home Loans
|4 (Overall)
|Saygo beats other lenders' rates on about 76% of its loans nationally and clears our FHA-concentration bar by a hair, but it's licensed in only 26 states.
|Strong Home Mortgage
|5 (Bankrate)
|Strong Home earns a 5-star Bankrate Rating, but it's licensed in only 26 states plus D.C., and FHA loans make up just 22% of its volume.
How to compare FHA loan lenders
Check that an FHA loan is right for you
You're likely here because the flexibility of an FHA loan already appeals to you, with its lower credit score bar, smaller down payment requirement and more forgiving underwriting standards. But before you apply, confirm it’s your best option.
If your credit score is 620 or higher and you can put 5% to 10% down, get a conventional loan quote too. Conventional mortgage insurance disappears once you build 20% equity, but depending on the size of your down payment, you may be stuck paying FHA insurance for the life of the loan. And if you're a veteran, active-duty service member or eligible surviving spouse, look into VA loans — they typically beat FHA on both rate and upfront cost, with no down payment or mortgage insurance.
Choose FHA lenders that fit your needs
Not every lender on this list is the right one for your situation. Start with the type of financing you need: If you're buying a fixer-upper, look for a lender offering an FHA 203(k) renovation loan; if you’ll struggle to come up with enough cash for closing, check for a down payment assistance program; if you'd rather sit down with someone in person, weigh branch access over an online-only shop. Match those needs against what each lender actually offers — not every FHA lender on this list carries every FHA program or offers every perk.
Then consider each lender’s requirements. FHA allows credit scores as low as 500 with a 10% down payment, or 580 with 3.5% down — but those are program minimums, not guarantees. Lenders can set their own standards on top of them, and plenty do. For example, a lender might require a credit score of 620 or higher based on its risk tolerance. Before you apply, ask a loan officer what score they typically approve so you know where you stand rather than relying on the program floor alone.
Compare loan estimates
Apply with two or three lenders from your shortlist. Doing so won’t typically hurt your credit any more than applying with one, since multiple mortgage inquiries within a short window (usually 14 to 45 days) count as a single inquiry. Every lender is required to send you a Loan Estimate document within three business days of receiving the application. Line them up side by side and compare the interest rate, annual percentage rate and closing costs — not just the headline rate.
Those side-by-side numbers are also your bargaining chips. If one lender quotes you a lower rate or fewer fees, you can bring that estimate to other lenders and ask them to match or beat it. Getting quotes from multiple lenders gives you more leverage and improves your chances of getting the best deal.
What to know about getting an FHA loan today
Most homebuyers today are overpaying on their mortgage — FHA borrowers included. Bankrate’s analysis of 2025 data found that 83% of FHA borrowers paid more than necessary on their loan, slightly better than the 90% overpayment rate among purchase borrowers overall. FHA's standardized underwriting rules leave lenders less wiggle room on price, which helps explain the gap — but 83% is still the overwhelming majority, so comparing lenders is worth doing regardless of the loan program.
If you’re considering an FHA loan right now, check Bankrate’s FHA loan rates page to see how rates have moved in recent months. That context helps you tell whether the rate a lender quotes you is in a normal range or an outlier worth questioning.
As a buyer, you may have more negotiating leverage than in recent years, depending on conditions in your local market. Ask about seller concessions or closing cost credits. And whether or not you gain ground there, look at total ownership cost, not just the rate: use Bankrate's mortgage calculator to estimate your full monthly payment, including mortgage and homeowners insurance, property taxes and monthly maintenance.
Methodology
Bankrate reviewed 5,538 U.S. lenders in public record home lending data and rated the 1,962 that had enough verified pricing data for us to score accurately. Together, those lenders originated 87% of all mortgages issued between 2022 and 2025.
Next, we narrowed the pool to identify the best FHA lenders. What matters most to us is telling you where to get the lowest rate. Sometimes that's a lender that advertises with us and shows its rates right on Bankrate. Sometimes it isn't, and we'll let you know either way. That's why we use both ratings: the Bankrate Rating covers lenders that advertise with us, and the Overall Rating covers lenders' pricing as reported in public home lending records.
We also look for meaningful FHA experience. FHA loans come with their own rules, and a lender that originates them regularly across a wide range of states will likely handle those loans better than one that handles only a few a year. FHA loans made up 20.3% of the national market in 2025, so if FHA loans are 30% or more of a lender’s originations, that’s about 1.5 times the market average.
We also required a complaint rating of 2 stars or better, so a low price or high FHA volume alone couldn't outweigh a pattern of unresolved borrower complaints.
To make the list, a lender must:
- Earn a 4-star Overall or Bankrate Rating
- Lend in at least 30 states
- Have at least 30% of its originations consist of FHA loans, per Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data
- Earn a complaint rating of 2 stars or better
Fewer than 1% of the rated lenders meet all four standards.
We've also named honorable mentions: lenders that clear the rating bar but fall short on lending footprint or FHA concentration. These can be great options if you happen to qualify or live where they lend.
Learn more about how we calculate our Overall and Bankrate Ratings. Or see how every lender we rated stacks up.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site, but they play no role in influencing which ones we name as the best.
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