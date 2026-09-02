Mortgage rates surge, hit 13-month high
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.76%
|6.63%
|6.55%
|6.39%
|6.09%
|15-year
|6.08%
|5.95%
|5.76%
|5.68%
|5.45%
|30-year jumbo
|6.83%
|6.69%
|6.56%
|6.50%
|6.22%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.29 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
Shop smarter for mortgage rates
Bankrate connects you to the latest lender offers, tailored to you. Find your low rate today.Explore mortgage rates
Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2026 is $106,800, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in July 2026 was $434,100, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.76% mortgage rate, the monthly principal and interest payment of $2,255 amounts to about 25% of the typical family’s monthly income.
Meanwhile, home prices are still rising — the National Association of Realtors reports the median home price was up 2% over the past year, and the median of $434,100 was an all-time high for the month of July. However, values have begun to dip in many formerly hot markets. Still, signs are mixed. The S&P Cotality Case-Shiller index released in late August showed national home prices grew 1.5% in the year ending in June, marking an acceleration.
What will happen to mortgage rates in the rest of 2026?
Inflation retreated in July to 3.4%, down from recent months. However, oil prices have spiked amid the conflict in Iran, pushing inflation up and lifting mortgage rates from their 2026 low of 6.09%. The Federal Reserve has opted to hold its benchmark rate steady at recent meetings, and now it’s possible that the Fed might raise rates as early as September. Rising inflation has been the main driver of higher mortgage rates — the consumer price index has pushed well above the Fed’s 2% target.
Housing economists no longer expect mortgage rates to fall below 6% in the near future, a reality that’s affecting home sales. Higher mortgage rates, still-record home prices and persistent inflation are likely to push the brakes further on home sales.
“Renewed conflict between the U.S. and Iran has put the war and its inflationary impact back at the forefront of the rate conversation,” says Jeff DerGurahian, head economist at loanDepot. “Fresh strikes and attacks pushed oil prices sharply higher, reigniting concerns that elevated energy costs could feed into inflation. If the conflict continues to escalate or further disrupts the flow of oil, Treasury yields and mortgage rates could face additional upward pressure.”
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.