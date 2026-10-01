There are products on this page provided by financial institutions from which Bankrate earns a fixed fee. Here’s what that means for you — and what it doesn’t.

Home lending. Mortgage and home equity products are ranked by lowest cost to you where lenders bid to win your business with better rates. Live offers are immediately actionable — represented by the blue button on each offer — and we earn a fixed fee when you select that you would like to be contacted by a lender.

Deposits. Live offers for banking products are immediately actionable — represented by the blue button on each offer — and we earn a fixed fee from the institution when you click to start their application process. Only institutions in the top 10% of rates qualify and our toggles filter your live offers, after which our fee may affect how, where, and in what order products appear.

Credit cards. Live offers for card products are immediately actionable — represented by the blue button on each offer — and we earn a fixed fee from the issuer you select when your application is approved or account is opened. Our toggles filter your live offers, after which our fee may affect how, where, and in what order products appear.

Other products. For home and auto insurance, financial advisor matching, personal and student loans, small business loans, and most auto loans, we utilize specialized third-parties to bring you live offers from financial institutions. We earn a share of the fees these third-parties earn from financial institutions as you move through the application process. For investing and certain auto loans, we connect you directly with live offers and earn a fixed fee as you move through the application process. Our fee may affect how, where, and in what order products appear.

What’s not for sale. Bankrate’s editorial team operates independently from our commercial operations and their assessments are the genuine, data-driven judgments of our staff. Financial institutions don’t pay for ratings, reviews, or recommendations.

Not exhaustive. We survey 850+ institutions to ensure the offers you’re comparing are highly competitive. That said, Bankrate doesn’t display every financial institution or available financial product.

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