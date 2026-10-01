- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.000%
- APRAPR
- 6.324%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,597
- Points
- 1.951
- Upfront costs
- $20,301
- 8-year cost
- $284,776
- Customer score
Best VA mortgage lenders for 2026
To select our picks for the best VA loan lenders in the country, Bankrate evaluated over 1,900 lenders — together, they issued 87% of all U.S. mortgages in recent years. From that pool, we narrowed the list to the lenders with the strongest track records on VA loans: competitive pricing, few complaints, deep experience with this loan type and a history of getting borrowers to closing.
VA loan rates today
Showing results for: Single-family home, 30 year fixed and 5 year ARM mortgages with all points options.
For live offers, represented by the solid button on each, we earn a fixed fee if you connect with the lender.
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.250%
- APRAPR
- 6.542%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,694
- Points
- 1.765
- Upfront costs
- $18,090
- 8-year cost
- $294,568
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.250%
- APRAPR
- 6.542%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,741
- Points
- 1.529
- Upfront costs
- $18,288
- 8-year cost
- $294,766
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.250%
- APRAPR
- 6.571%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,694
- Points
- 1.724
- Upfront costs
- $19,839
- 8-year cost
- $296,317
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.375%
- APRAPR
- 6.653%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,790
- Points
- 1.578
- Upfront costs
- $17,086
- 8-year cost
- $299,577
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.375%
- APRAPR
- 6.654%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,791
- Points
- 1.628
- Upfront costs
- $17,390
- 8-year cost
- $299,881
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.375%
- APRAPR
- 6.678%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,743
- Points
- 1.853
- Upfront costs
- $18,618
- 8-year cost
- $301,109
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.375%
- APRAPR
- 6.678%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,791
- Points
- 1.865
- Upfront costs
- $18,829
- 8-year cost
- $301,320
- Customer score
- Customer score: not available
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.490%
- APRAPR
- 6.818%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,788
- Points
- 1.875
- Upfront costs
- $19,925
- 8-year cost
- $307,954
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.624%
- APRAPR
- 6.808%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,841
- Points
- 1.544
- Upfront costs
- $11,259
- 8-year cost
- $313,250
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.590%
- APRAPR
- 6.810%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,828
- Points
- 2
- Upfront costs
- $13,395
- 8-year cost
- $313,746
- Customer score
- RateRate as of 10/1/26
- 6.750%
- APRAPR
- 6.903%
- Monthly paymentMonthly payment
- $3,903
- Points
- 1.055
- Upfront costs
- $8,030
- 8-year cost
- $315,734
- Customer score
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About our Mortgage Rate Tables: The above mortgage loan information is provided to, or obtained by, Bankrate. Some lenders provide their mortgage loan terms to Bankrate for advertising purposes and Bankrate receives compensation from those advertisers (our “Advertisers”). Other lenders' terms are gathered by Bankrate through its own research of available mortgage loan terms and that information is displayed in our rate table for applicable criteria. In the above table, an Advertiser listing can be identified and distinguished from other listings because it includes a “Next” button that can be used to click-through to the Advertiser's own website or a phone number for the Advertiser.
Availability of Advertised Terms: Each Advertiser is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its own advertised terms. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any loan term shown above. However, Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of the advertised terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. Click here for rate criteria by loan product.
Loan Terms for Bankrate.com Customers: Advertisers may have different loan terms on their own website from those advertised through Bankrate.com. To receive the Bankrate.com rate, you must identify yourself to the Advertiser as a Bankrate.com customer. This will typically be done by phone so you should look for the Advertisers phone number when you click-through to their website. In addition, credit unions may require membership.
Loans Above $832,750 May Have Different Loan Terms: If you are seeking a loan for more than $832,750, lenders in certain locations may be able to provide terms that are different from those shown in the table above. You should confirm your terms with the lender for your requested loan amount.
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Best VA loan lenders
If you’re a veteran, service member or surviving spouse who meets the Department of Veterans Affairs’ eligibility requirements, buying a home with a VA loan is one of the most valuable benefits available to you. Once you've decided to use that benefit, the lender you choose determines how much the loan actually costs. The VA backs the loan, but it doesn't set the rate, the fees or how reliably a lender gets you to the closing table. That all depends on the company you pick.
And that choice matters more than most VA borrowers realize. According to Bankrate's Hidden Homeownership Tax research, 81% of VA borrowers in 2025 took out a costlier loan than was available to them, overpaying by an average of 18% of the loan amount. That’s money left on the table simply by not comparing offers — on a $400,000 mortgage, it adds up to $72,000 in excess interest over the life of the loan.
Every lender on our list originates enough VA loans — at least 20% of its total mortgage business — to know the loan's rules inside and out: the funding fee, the VA appraisal's minimum property requirements, entitlement calculations, all of it. Each of our picks also earned a high Overall or Bankrate Rating for pricing and borrowing experience, and lends in at least 30 states.
Armed Forces Bank
Armed Forces Bank
Overview
Armed Forces Bank is a national bank built around military lending — 72% of its originations are VA loans, well above the market average. It earned a 5-star Bankrate Rating, has a clean complaint record and is one of the only lenders on this list to waive its own origination fee for VA borrowers.
Clearpath Lending
Clearpath Lending
Overview
Clearpath Lending markets itself as a nationwide, multi-product lender that also offers conventional, FHA, jumbo and ARM loans, but the numbers tell a more specialized story: VA loans made up 97% of its 2025 volume, the highest concentration on this list. It earned a 4-star Overall Rating and has a clean CFPB complaint record. One thing to note: Clearpath doesn't service loans after closing, so expect your loan to be transferred to another servicer down the road.
First Federal Bank
First Federal Bank
Overview
First Federal Bank operates nationwide online and originates a fair volume of VA loans: About 22% of its total originations in 2025 were VA loans, and it skips the lender fees that many competitors charge on that loan type. It earned a full 5-star Bankrate Rating thanks to its competitive prices, clean CFPB complaint record and reliable closing rate.
Navy Federal Credit Union
Navy Federal Credit Union
Overview
Navy Federal is the world's largest credit union, and membership stretches well beyond active-duty troops — it's open to veterans, Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilian and contractor personnel, and their family members. VA loans make up about 24% of its total originations. It earned a 4-star Overall Rating, and its scale shows: Navy Federal's application volume dwarfs every other lender on this list.
NKBC Bank
NKBC Bank
Overview
With a 5-star Bankrate Rating, earned for pricing and a perfect complaints record, NBKC is one of the more cost-conscious picks on this list, even though VA loans are a smaller slice of its business — about 22% of total originations. This small community bank lends nationwide, though its best perks are reserved for Kansas borrowers.
Sun West Mortgage Company
Sun West Mortgage Company
Overview
Sun West's biggest weakness is how often its approved loans fail to close — about 29% never close, the lowest completion rate of any lender on this list and more than 10 points behind Veterans United, the next-lowest. That's a risk for a veteran competing for a home in a tight market. Where Sun West does better is product variety: in addition to the standard set of VA loans, it offers some hard-to-find options too. In 2025, about 22% of all Sun West originations were VA loans.
Veterans United Home Loans
Veterans United Home Loans
Overview
Veterans United Home Loans has built one of the largest VA loan businesses in the country — 92% of its originations are VA loans, and it has originated more of these loans than any other lender every year since 2016. It earned a 4-star Bankrate Rating, thanks to pricing that beats around three-quarters of the mortgage market and a low complaint rate relative to its loan volume.
Honorable mentions
These lenders met Bankrate’s rating and VA-concentration standards, but they lend in fewer than 30 states — still worth considering if you live where they’re licensed to lend.
|Lender name
|Star Rating (Overall vs. Bankrate)
|Why they're worth mentioning
|Credence Funding
|5 (Overall)
|One of the strongest scores in the review. Its rate beats other lenders on 73% of its loans, and this lender has a clean complaints record and high closing likelihood — but it's licensed in only 20 states: AL, CA, CO, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA and WA.
|Rocky Mountain Mortgage Company
|5 (Overall)
|Priced at or below its peers on 70% of its loans. A solid option for borrowers in the two states it serves: Texas and New Mexico.
|SayGo Home Loans
|4.0 (Overall)
|Beats other lenders' rates on about 76% of its loans and has no CFPB complaints on record, but only about half of its approved applications actually close — a markedly lower completion rate than any other lender on this page. Licensed in 26 states: AL, AK, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NJ, NC, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, WA and WI.
|Spark Mortgage
|5 (Overall)
|Priced at or below the peer median on 88% of its loans, but it's only licensed in Texas.
How to compare VA mortgage lenders
Eligibility starts with your service: veterans, active-duty members and certain surviving spouses can qualify. Before you shop, get your Certificate of Eligibility (COE) from the VA — every lender will ask for it, since it tells them how much loan guarantee you're bringing to the table.
From there, a VA loan offers significant advantages: no down payment, no monthly private mortgage insurance (replaced by a one-time funding fee) and typically more flexible credit standards than a conventional loan. It's also assumable — a future buyer who qualifies can take over your rate and terms, which could be a selling point if rates are higher by the time you move.
Check that a VA loan is right for you
While a VA loan comes with distinct perks, don’t automatically assume it’s your best option. VA loans require the home to be your primary residence, so if you're buying an investment property or vacation home, you'll need to look elsewhere.
The VA funding fee is the cost you're paying for no down payment and no PMI, and the amount depends on your down payment and whether you've used your entitlement before. For a first-time VA loan with no money down, expect to pay 2.15% of the loan amount; that drops to 1.25% with at least 10% down. Using your entitlement again after a previous VA loan raises the fee to 3.3%, though it drops when you put money down. (Some borrowers, such as veterans receiving VA disability compensation, are exempt from the funding fee.)
VA loans often carry some of the lowest mortgage rates on the market, and unlike conventional loans, they never require PMI, no matter how little you put down. For many eligible borrowers, that combination makes a VA loan the best deal available. It's not guaranteed, though. If you have excellent credit and can put down 20% or more, price out a conventional loan and compare the total cost of borrowing, not just the rate. Skipping both the funding fee and PMI can occasionally tip the math toward conventional for that profile. You won't know which one wins until you run the numbers on both.
Choose VA lenders that fit your needs
The guarantee behind a VA loan is the same no matter who you borrow from, but nothing else is. Everything from the APR and minimum credit score to the fees and even which VA loan types a lender offers can vary widely.
VA loans also come with their own underwriting and appraisal rules — VA appraisers check a property against the VA's minimum property requirements, which are stricter than a typical appraisal on things like safety, soundness and working utilities. That can occasionally complicate an offer on an older home, so if you’re eyeing a fixer-upper, ask the lender how they’ll handle it.
A lender that handles a high volume of VA loans is generally more familiar with these rules, which can make for a smoother closing process — but volume alone doesn’t guarantee it. Before you choose, compare each lender’s closing likelihood and ask how they handle the appraisal and what their underwriting criteria are. Even among VA specialists, those processes can vary quite a bit.
For a closer look at how lenders stack up, see Bankrate’s lender comparison hub.
Compare loan estimates
Once you have a few lenders in mind — ideally at least three — apply with each one, and try to submit the applications within the same day or two, since rates can shift daily. Within three business days of receiving your application, each lender is required to send you a Loan Estimate document, which will help you compare offers side by side. Look closely at the APR, origination fees, discount points, total closing costs and the cash you’ll need at closing.
With VA loans specifically, lenders are limited in what they can charge borrowers. Origination fees are capped, and when a lender charges 1% for that fee, it can’t charge you separately for items such as a rate lock or loan closing.
Once you have your Loan Estimates, use them to negotiate — many lenders will match or beat a competitor's rate or fees rather than lose your business.
What to know about getting a VA mortgage today
Bankrate's Hidden Homeownership Tax research puts the average VA borrower's overpayment at roughly $2,922 a year in avoidable interest, on a typical loan balance of $380,375. That's real money, year after year, simply for not comparing offers — and it adds up fast over the life of a 30-year loan.
One rule of thumb remains clear: Shopping around for a lender makes a big difference. “Rates on VA loans can and do vary from one lender to the next,” says Bankrate housing analyst Jeff Ostrowski. “Be sure to get multiple offers — doing so could save you thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.”
Rates are elevated right now, and they've been volatile in 2026 — falling to some of their lowest levels in months this spring before climbing back up as inflation concerns resurfaced. That makes shopping around matter more than ever, but it doesn't mean a good deal is out of reach — you'll just need to work for it, starting with more than one quote.
The silver lining is that higher rates have cooled buyer competition in many markets, which can work in your favor. With fewer bidding wars, you may have more room to negotiate on price, closing costs or repairs.
Beyond the rate, look at the total cost of ownership, including property taxes, homeowners insurance and, for VA borrowers, the funding fee (unless you’re exempt). Sometimes a slightly higher rate on a less expensive home beats a lower rate on a pricier one. If you're still working out whether now is the right time to buy, Bankrate's VA loan calculator can help you run the numbers for your own situation.
Methodology
Bankrate reviewed 5,538 U.S. lenders in public record home lending data and rated the 1,962 that had enough verified pricing data for us to score accurately. Together, those lenders originated 87% of all mortgages issued between 2022 and 2025.
From that group, we narrowed the list down to the best VA lenders. What matters most is telling you where to get the lowest rate. Sometimes that's a lender that advertises with us. Sometimes it isn't, and we'll tell you either way. That's why we use both ratings: the Bankrate Rating, which reflects the pricing advertising lenders display on our site, and the Overall Rating, which covers lenders' pricing as reported in public home lending records.
Price isn't the only factor, though. We also look at how lenders treat borrowers through closing and how much experience they have with VA loans specifically. VA loans have their own rules, and a lender that originates these loans regularly across a wide range of states will likely handle them better than one that sees only a few a year. VA loans accounted for 10.6% of home purchase mortgages nationally in 2023, the most recent year for which the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has published data. If 20% or more of a lender’s volume is VA loans, that’s nearly double the market average. That's a high bar, and we set it there on purpose.
We also won’t name a lender with a complaints star rating of 1, regardless of its VA volume or reach. A lender that originates a lot of VA loans but has a poor track record during the closing process isn’t doing veterans any favors.
To make the list, a lender must:
- Earn a 4-star Overall or Bankrate Rating
- Lend in at least 30 states
- Have at least 20% of its originations consist of VA loans, per Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data
- Have a complaints star rating of 2 or higher
Fewer than 1% of the rated lenders meet all four standards.
We've also named honorable mentions: lenders that clear the rating and VA concentration bars but lend in fewer than 30 states. These can be excellent options if you happen to live where they operate.
Learn more about how we calculate our Overall and Bankrate Ratings. Or see how every lender we rated stacks up.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site, but they don’t affect which ones we name as the best.
Bankrate's evaluations are editorially independent. Advertising relationships determine which lenders can display rates on our site. What they don’t determine is who makes this list.
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